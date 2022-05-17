EfTEN United Property Fund receives a dividend from the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS

EFTEN UNITED PROPERTY FUND

Today, 17.05.2022, the General Meeting of the shareholders of the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS took place, which approved the annual report of 2021 and decided to distribute profits. Due to the strong financial results of the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, the shareholders confirmed a larger dividend pay-out as compared to initially planned (16.03 cents per share vs. initially planned 14.68 cents per share).

The EfTEN United Property Fund owns 1,167,058 EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS shares, currently one of the largest investments in the EFTEN United Property Fund, accounting for 18% of the fund assets. The EfTEN United Property Fund will receive a dividend of € 187,079 from the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS.

According to the terms of the EFTEN United Property Fund, all the free cash flow from the investments made in the funds are distributed to unit -holders.

EfTEN United Property Fund plans to inform unit -holders on distribution date and amount in June this year.









Kristjan Tamla

Head of Retail

Tel 655 9515

E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee



