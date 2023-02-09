EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2022

EFTEN UNITED PROPERTY FUND

The EfTEN United Property Fund earned 1,68 million euros in revenue (0,8 million euros in 2021) and 1,44 million euros in net profit (0,78 million euros in 2021) in 2022. In the 4th quarter of 2022 revenues amounted to 0,33 million euros and net profit to 0,28 million euros. The fund's equity capital was 26,9 million euros as of the end of 2022, increasing by 10,5 million euros in 2022.

"Big changes in the real estate sector took place last year. The end of the zero-interest policy that lasted for years led to an increase in the cost of leverage and brought transaction activity in the Baltic commercial real estate sector almost to a halt from summer onwards. The price expectations of buyers and sellers diverged - sellers were not yet willing to lower price expectations that existed at the beginning of the year, while the buy side was ready to make transactions already at lower price levels. At the same time, the vacancy level across the commercial property market remained unchanged, and no deterioration in payment behavior was observed for among most tenants", commented Kristjan Tamla, EfTEN Capital head of retail.

As of 31.12.2022, the majority of EfTEN United Property Fund's investments (43%) have been placed in funds managed by EfTEN Capital AS, and 24% has been invested in real estate through subsidiaries. The rest is uninvested is in the fund's bank account, awaiting new investments.

EfTEN United Property Fund's investments are diversified across 30 different properties through funds and subsidiaries. This makes EfTEN United Property Fund with the most diversified real estate portfolio in the Baltics. In 2022, the fund made its first direct investment in cash-flow-generating commercial real estate – established in February the Lithuanian subsidiary EfTEN Menulio 7 UAB, which acquired the office building at Menulio 7 in Vilnius. During the year the fund invested 4 million euros to EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS.

“As of the end of 2022, EfTEN United Property Fund has over 8 million euros of uninvested equity. All the existing investments are performing as expected and it is not seen at the moment that they need unexpected capital injections. Since commercial real estate prices in the Baltics have not reached the new so-called “equilibrium level”, we are unlikely to make sizable new investments in the first months of 2023. As a result, uninvested capital is likely to remain high for several months. There are no plans to raise new capital before the existing one is invested”, noted Kristjan Tamla.

The units of EfTEN United Property Fund are traded on the fund list of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Market starting from 31.05.2022. The fund made the first distribution to investors (212 thousand euros, approx. 0.9% of the fund's market capitalization) in July 2022 and announced the second distribution in December (584 thousand euros, approx. 2.5% of the fund's market capitalization), which was made in January 2023.

Statement of the comprehensive income

q4 12 months 2022 2021 2022 2021 € thousand Income Interest income 88 51 308 78 Dividend income 0 0 212 0 Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss 239 707 1,148 725 Investments in subsidiaries -381 628 -199 626 Underlying assets 620 79 1,346 99 Total income 327 758 1,668 803 Costs Operating expenses Management fee -28 -10 -96 -13 Costs of administering the Fund -2 -9 -90 -11 Other operating expenses -13 -2 -44 -3 Total operating expenses -43 -21 -229 -27 Operating profit 284 737 1,439 776 INCREASE IN THE NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 284 737 1,439 776 Ordinary and diluted profit / loss per share (EUR) 0.11 0.68 0.66 0,84





Statement of financial position

31.12.2022 31.12.2021 € thousand ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,769 2,743 Other receivables and accrued income 385 3,216 Total current assets 9,154 5,959 Non- current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 12,942 7,924 Investments in subsidiaries 1,152 628 Investment Funds 11,79 7,296 Loans granted 5,376 2,5 Total non-current assets 18,318 10,424 TOTAL ASSETS 27,472 16,383 LIABILITIES Current liabilities 586 4 Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the Fund attributable to shareholders 586 4 NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND Net asset value of the Fund attributable to shareholders 26,886 16,379 Total liabilities and net asset value of the Fund attributable to shareholders 27,472 16,383





The unaudited 4th quarter and 12 months report of the EfTEN United Property Fund can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

