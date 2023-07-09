EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG) jumps 23% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG) share price has flown 300% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last month, the share price has gained 24%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for EG Industries Berhad investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

EG Industries Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 105% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 59% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that EG Industries Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 183% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 21% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with EG Industries Berhad (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

