EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

EG Industries Berhad's (KLSE:EG) stock is up by 3.4% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to EG Industries Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EG Industries Berhad is:

8.3% = RM41m ÷ RM489m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

EG Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

When you first look at it, EG Industries Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.5%, we may spare it some thought. Particularly, the exceptional 28% net income growth seen by EG Industries Berhad over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared EG Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.5% in the same 5-year period.

KLSE:EG Past Earnings Growth January 1st 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about EG Industries Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is EG Industries Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

EG Industries Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that EG Industries Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for EG Industries Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

