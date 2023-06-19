EG Industries Berhad's (KLSE:EG) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EG Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = RM38m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM695m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, EG Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.9% average generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured EG Industries Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For EG Industries Berhad Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for EG Industries Berhad in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.0% and the business has deployed 40% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a side note, EG Industries Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 60% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On EG Industries Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, while EG Industries Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 135% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

EG Industries Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

