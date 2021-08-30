eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in September

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced it will be participating in the following two investor conferences in September:

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference
Fireside chat: Thursday, September 9 at 4:30 pm ET
One-on-one meetings with investors on September 9
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco56/egan/1884450

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, September 14 at 7:30 am PT
One-on-one meetings with investors on September 14
Webcast: https://wsw.meetmax.com/webcast/jeff195/egan/

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentations at these conferences, click on the link listed above or visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com


