eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in September

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced it will be participating in the following two investor conferences in September:



D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

Fireside chat: Thursday, September 9 at 4:30 pm ET

One-on-one meetings with investors on September 9

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco56/egan/1884450

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, September 14 at 7:30 am PT

One-on-one meetings with investors on September 14

Webcast: https://wsw.meetmax.com/webcast/jeff195/egan/

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentations at these conferences, click on the link listed above or visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egai n .com/company/investors/ .

