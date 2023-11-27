eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) shareholders have endured a 33% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 31% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 33% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

eGain became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 11% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating eGain further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that eGain has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 16% in the last year, eGain shareholders lost 8.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.2% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before forming an opinion on eGain you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

