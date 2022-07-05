U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,758.34
    -66.99 (-1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,476.65
    -620.61 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,033.80
    -94.04 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.64
    -33.12 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.76
    -4.67 (-4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.20
    -28.30 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0255
    -0.0169 (-1.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0490 (-1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1945
    -0.0159 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8890
    +0.2290 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,488.45
    -75.87 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.64
    -17.39 (-3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.68
    -179.97 (-2.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Abortion ban challenges, SAS bankruptcy, Theranos trial: 3 legal stories to watch

Alexis Keenan
·Reporter
·3 min read

During this holiday-abbreviated week, we’re watching challenges to U.S. state laws restricting abortion, SAS AB's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and ongoing jury deliberations in the criminal fraud trial of former Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

Abortion ban challenges

Judges across the country are being asked to put newly-enacted abortion ban laws on hold after the U.S. Supreme Court made those restrictions possible by overturning Roe v. Wade.

State Supreme Court judges in Texas and Ohio authorized enforcement of abortion bans on Friday, denying challenges requesting that the laws be put on hold. In Texas, the state's highest court overruled the decision of a Texas district court that had on Tuesday temporarily blocked one of the states legal bans on abortion from taking effect — a pre-Roe law adopted in 1925 that targets providers who perform abortions. Another Texas law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott last year blocks abortions after approximately six weeks and is scheduled take effect in September.

The decisions followed similar legal opposition by abortion rights groups to bans in Louisiana, Utah, Idaho, Kentucky, and Mississippi that went into effect following the Supreme Court’s ruling. In those states, judges granted requests to temporarily block enforcement of the bans. Lawsuits have also been filed to challenge laws limiting abortion in Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Oklahoma.

A small group of abortion-rights supporters gather in front of the Supreme Court on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
A small group of abortion-rights supporters gather in front of the Supreme Court on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

SAS files for U.S. bankruptcy protection

Sweden-based commercial airline SAS AB (SAS.ST), formally known as Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark-Norway-Sweden, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday.

The company is requesting the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York authorize court-supervised reorganization so that it can move forward with a plan to financially stabilize the company.

In a Tuesday press release, the company stated that an ongoing pilot strike was exerting “negative impact on the liquidity and financial position of the company” that accelerated the need to initiate plans to shed debt and secure new financing.

The airline plans to continue operations should its restructuring plans be approved. However, as of Tuesday afternoon local time, Flightaware data showed that the airline had cancelled approximately 75% of its scheduled flights. Those cancellations come at an inconvenient time for the industry already grappling with reduced service due to worker shortages and walkouts.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - DEC 16, 2016: Airbus A319 from SAS Scandinavian Airlines taking off from Dusseldorf airport.
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - DEC 16, 2016: Airbus A319 from SAS Scandinavian Airlines taking off from Dusseldorf airport.

Theranos trial

A verdict could come this week in the federal criminal fraud case against Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former boyfriend of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes who served as the company's COO. Balwani’s lawyers rested their case more than a week ago, following closing arguments in the trial stemming from the collapse of the blood-testing startup.

Further jury deliberations are scheduled to continue Tuesday at 9:00 a.m Pacific Time for 12 jurors tasked with deciding Balwani’s fate on 12 combined counts of wire fraud and conspiracy brought by the U.S. Justice Department back in 2018. Jurors submitted a question to the judge last week, asking what happens if they cannot unanimously agree on a specific count.

Balwani and Holmes once stood at the helm of the now-shuttered, infamous company that promised to overhaul the blood testing industry by processing hundreds of individual patient diagnostic tests using just a drop or two of finger stick blood. Prosecutors say Balwani and Holmes defrauded investors and customers by misrepresenting the capability and reliability of the company’s tests.

In January, a separate jury that weighed nearly identical charges against Holmes returned guilty verdicts on three counts of criminal wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against investors.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • China to Start Trial of Tycoon Taken From Hong Kong Hotel

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese-Canadian tycoon who was seized at a Hong Kong hotel five years ago and has lost much of his business empire to the Chinese government is going on trial on Monday.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Ro

  • Indian financial crime agency raids Chinese-owned Vivo - sources

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's financial crime-fighting agency on Tuesday raided the offices of smartphone maker Vivo, owned by China's BBK Electronics, and its related entities, a senior government official and an industry executive told Reuters. The searches by the Enforcement Directorate are part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, local media reported. "Vivo is cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information," a Vivo spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Man in police custody after deadly mass shooting at 4th of July parade

    Illinois police spotted 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III in his car just about two hours after naming him as a person of interest in the Highland Park mass shooting, CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

  • Parade shooting 'person of interest' in custody

    A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30. Robert Crimo III, described as a 'person of interest' was taken into custody. (July 5)

  • Police questioning person of interest in Highland Park parade shooting

    A person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting was taken into custody in Lake Forest Monday night.

  • 6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

    A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. Authorities said a man named as a person of interest in the shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt in and around Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore. “It definitely hits a lot harder when it’s not only your hometown but it’s also right in front of you,” resident Ron Tuazon said as he and a friend returned to the parade route Monday evening to retrieve chairs, blankets and a child’s bike that he and his family abandoned when the shooting began.

  • Hackers Claim Theft of Police Info in China’s Largest Data Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- Unknown hackers claimed to have stolen data on as many as a billion Chinese residents after breaching a Shanghai police database, in what industry experts are calling the largest cybersecurity breach in the country’s history.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becomi

  • Cops Nab ‘Person of Interest’ in July 4 Massacre at Highland Park Parade

    Highland Park Police, ReutersAfter a daylong manhunt, Illinois police have taken in the “person of interest” wanted in connection with a sniper attack at a July 4 parade in Highland Park that killed six people and sent dozens more to the hospital.Authorities have not said 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III is the suspected gunman, but before he was taken into custody, they said he was armed and dangerous.They said a North Chicago police officer spotted the car Crimo was believed to be driving

  • Highland Park shooting: 6 dead at parade, suspect in custody

    On an idyllic summer morning, from a rooftop high above the Highland Park Independence Day parade, a gunman aimed down at the floats and lawn chairs and strollers and opened fire. The high school marching band’s members sprinted for their lives, still carrying their flutes and saxophones. Bystanders scooped up young children and fled. In all, six people were killed. Some two dozen others were ...

  • Akron police release bodycam footage of deadly Jayland Walker shooting

    The city of Akron, Ohio, was on-edge Monday after police released body camera video that depicted a deadly officer-involved shooting. Dozens of gunshots are heard.

  • Singapore urged to halt hanging of Malaysian drug trafficker

    Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, is scheduled to be hanged Thursday, activists said. The execution of another Malaysian in late April sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.

  • Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery

    The person of interest identified by police after Monday’s shooting in a Chicago suburb left 6 dead and 38 hurt, left a long trail of tributes to mass shootings and public killings on social media platforms

  • Suspects steal over $7,000 in copper wire from Lincoln County Lowe’s

    A loss prevention officer said he recognized some of the suspects from other thefts at Lowe’s stores in the area.

  • Newsom pardons woman who killed sex trafficker, spent decades behind bars

    California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday pardoned Sara Kruzan, a victim of teen sex trafficking who spent nearly two decades in prison after killing her abuser.

  • Highland Park shooting: Everything we know about gunfire at July 4 parade in Illinois

    Terrified parade-goers fled after up to 60 shots fired into crowd, killing six and leaving dozens wounded

  • Portland man charged with hate crimes for punching 5-year-old and her father because they’re ‘Japanese’

    A man has been charged with bias crimes in Portland, Oregon, after allegedly attacking a man and his 5-year-old daughter because he thought they were Japanese. The victims, who came from California, were riding bikes along the Eastbank Esplanade on Saturday at around 3:45 p.m. when Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, approached them and “made comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent,” Portland police said. After making the remark, Kesterson allegedly began hitting the 36-year-old man in the head.

  • Elderly man from Mexico, synagogue teacher among dead in Chicago suburb shooting

    Among those killed in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park were a teacher at a synagogue and a man in his 70s who came from Mexico to visit his family. Nicolas Toledo was the first victim identified as of late Monday by his family after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on families at the parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than 36. "My grandfather Nicolas Toledo father of eight and grandfather to many left us this morning July 4th, what was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, said.

  • Virginia law stops early inmate releases, angering families

    Christopher Ford was a baby when his father was sentenced to 28 years in prison for participating in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the killings of two people at a car dealership. After serving 25 years, prison officials told Robert Glenn Ford he would be released in July under a 2020 Virginia law that allowed inmates to shave more time off their sentences for good behavior, his son said. “Using this back-door method days before they were supposed to get out was, to me, hugely wrong,” Christopher Ford said in an interview.

  • Jayland Walker: Body camera video shows Black driver shot over 60 times as police say 25-year-old fired first

    Body camera footage was released to public after protests

  • Police body cam footage released in Jayland Walker shooting case

    Protests bubbled over Sunday night following the release of police body cam footage showing the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker after a traffic stop. Walker, a Black man, was shot up to 60 times by police after what Akron, Ohio police say was a car chase then foot pursuit. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston joined Anne-Marie Green from Akron, Ohio with a detailed report.