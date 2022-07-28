U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.00
    -15.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,124.00
    -48.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,502.75
    -116.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.92
    +1.66 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.00
    +24.50 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    +0.76 (+4.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.49
    -1.20 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3310
    -1.2310 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,976.50
    +1,628.16 (+7.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.84
    +50.18 (+10.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.95
    -20.28 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Egg Albumin Protein Market to Exceed US$ 2.88 Bn by 2032 with Increasing Demand for Healthy Pet Food – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

High demand for processed foods is a key factor driving the egg albumin protein market. Europe is expected to generate the highest egg albumin protein market share. U.S. Egg Albumin Protein Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

NEWARK, Del, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Future Market Insights, sales of egg albumin protein market are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.88 Bn by 2032, surging at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Egg albumin protein is absorbed by the blood and is used to separate proteins. It is expected to gain high popularity across the globe, especially in the sports nutrition sector owing to its ability to boost strength and energy of athletes. It is also considered to be a healer of post-workout muscle damage.

Increasing demand for egg albumin protein powder in the food processing industry for the manufacturing of pet treats and food is another crucial factor that would drive the market. This type of protein powder helps in delivering numerous nutritional benefits to pets.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15308

Key Takeaways: Egg Albumin Protein Market

  • The U.K. egg albumin protein market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 31.1 Mn by 2022.

  • The U.S. is likely to account for nearly 73% of the North America egg albumin protein market share in the next decade.

  • In terms of end-use application, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to generate the lion’s share in the global market.

  • By function, the thickening category is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 294.3 Mn in 2022.

  • Based on flavor type, the regular/unflavored segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.03 Bn by 2022.

Increasing utilization of egg albumin protein powder by the bakery and confectionery industry across the globe to provide stability and volume to baked goods is anticipated to augment growth,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Egg Albumin Protein Market

Egg albumin protein powder is produced through hydrolysis process, which reduces the distinctive odor of eggs to a bare minimum. Thus, key companies operating in the personal care sector are using it to manufacture shampoos and conditioners to help nourish the hair and prevent it from drying, as well as damage.

Some of the key players in the egg albumin protein market include Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, Now Health Group, Rembrandt Foods, Sanaovo, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., JW Nutritional LLC, Rose Acre Farms, Ovostar, IGRECA, Dutch Egg Powder Solutions BV, Caneggs, Redspoon Company, Avangardco, Aqua Lab Technologies, and Sainsburys.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15308

Get More Valuable Insights on Egg Albumin Protein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of egg albumin presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the egg albumin protein based on flavor type (regular/unflavored and flavored), application (bakery & confectionery, protein & nutritional bars, breakfast cereals, functional beverages, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, prepared foods, meat analogs, dressings, sauces & spreads, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, dairy & desserts, and others), and function (thickening, leavening, binding, preservatives/antimicrobial, emulsifying, crystallization, and others) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Egg Albumin Protein Market Outlook by Category

By Flavor Type:

  • Regular/Unflavored

  • Flavored

By End-use Application:

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Protein & Nutritional Bars

  • Breakfast Cereals

  • Functional Beverages

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Sports Nutrition

  • Infant Nutrition

  • Prepared Foods

  • Meat Analogs

  • Dressings, Sauces & Spreads

  • Pharmaceutical Products

  • Personal Care Products

  • Dairy & Desserts

  • Others

By Function:

  • Thickening

  • Leavening

  • Binding

  • Preservatives/Antimicrobial

  • Emulsifying

  • Crystalization

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle east and Africa

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15308

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15308

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Egg Protein Market Growth: The global egg protein market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.3 Bn in 2022.

Protein Powder Market Sales - Protein powder market size exceeded USD 22.3 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 7.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Egg White Powder Market Size: According to assessment, the Egg White Powder market is projected to witness growth over 10.9% CAGR during the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

Egg Substitute Market Share: The egg substitute market is expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 5.9% CAGR, the market valuation will reach US$ 2.1 Bn in 2032.

Frozen Desserts Market Forecast: The global frozen desserts market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 100.1 Bn by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2022-2032.

Drum To Hopper Blends Premix Market Trends: The global drum to hopper blends Premix market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 752.1 Mn in 2022, with demand increasing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the assessment period.

Tartrazine Market Volume: Global tartrazine market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 120 Mn in 2022, with demand growing at a 7.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

Mineral Premix Market Analysis: The global mineral premixes market is expected to reach US$ 761.1 Mn by 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Vitamin Premix Market Demand: The global vitamin premix market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.19 Bn in 2022, With sales projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% over the assessment period.

Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook: The global industrial alcohol market size is set to be valued at US$ 110.3 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 194.7 Bn by 2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egg-albumin-protein-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Look on the bright side

    Fed boss Jerome Powell was reticent on the future policy-tightening path, so markets, ever optimistic, took it as a sign the U.S. central bank will pivot to a slower rate-hike pace. Note, some argue the opposite, pointing to Powell's allusion to an "unusually large" move at the next meeting. What is clear is that the Fed, like the European Central Bank, will no longer offer markets explicit forward guidance, ditching a policy adopted during the low-inflation years in favour of a data-dependent approach.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Today after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2022 financial results. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer; and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer. Please note that we'll be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are important in evaluating Teladoc Health's performance.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies Strongly As Powell Hints At Slower Fed Rate Hikes, But Watch Out For 'Day 2'

    Stocks rallied strongly Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell hinted at slower Fed rate hikes. Watch out for day 2 reactions

  • Ford Q2 earnings easily beat estimates; stock jumps after hours

    Ford reported second quarter financial results after the bell on Wednesday easily topping estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and reaffirming its full-year profit guidance.

  • Amazon’s June Quarter Will Be Bad. The Question Is What Happens Next.

    With a soft near-term outlook for the e-commerce sector, Amazon's quarter will show historically slow growth. The Street will be looking for signs that things get better from here.

  • Alibaba’s Gains From Primary Listing Plan Wiped out in Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The euphoria surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s primary listing plan has evaporated in just two sessions, as focus shifts to the firm’s earnings announcement due next week.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmar

  • Stocks: 5 top after-hours movers on Yahoo Finance

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Apple Earnings Day Is Here. The Dollar and Inflation Could Bite.

    Apple will report June quarter earnings late Thursday, and CEO Tim Cook will face questions about everything from currency headwinds to slowing Mac sales. For starters, with a higher reliance on consumer sales than other technology hardware companies, Apple (ticker: AAPL) can’t fully escape the impact of a slowdown in consumer spending. Recent reports from both the memory chip company Micron Technologies (MU) and market research firms IDG and Gartner suggest there has been a sharp slowdown in both smartphone and personal computer sales.

  • Ford Stock Jumps As Auto Giant Affirms Outlook, Hikes Dividend After Q2 Earnings Crush

    Ford earnings skyrocketed, defying headwinds. And the auto giant hiked the Ford stock dividend while reaffirming 2022 outlook.

  • Nio Is Down 70% From All-Time Highs. Here Are 2 Reasons Why It's Worth a Second Chance.

    With Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the only established industry leader, there is still a great opportunity for start-up electric vehicle (EV) makers to ultimately dominate the market. As of now, Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are ahead of the competition, but all EV companies have faced supply chain challenges as a result of COVID-19. The bear market has also been less than kind to the EV industry; at Tuesday's prices, Nio's stock has dropped almost 70% from its all-time high in January 2021, and other companies are struggling similarly.

  • Global stocks rise as Fed raises interest rates

    European stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • PTC (PTC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    On the call today are Jim Heppelmann, chief executive officer; and Kristian Talvitie, chief financial officer. Before I dive in, I'd like to point out that Kristian will cover the effects of the strengthening dollar later during his section of the call.

  • Dudley Says Fed Will Hike Rates Much Further Than What Markets Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are underestimating just how far the Federal Reserve will go to tame a decades-high inflation rate, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s M

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q2 Earnings on Jul 28: MRK, PFE & More

    Let's analyze how the five pharma/drug/biotech companies are placed before the quarterly earnings release on Jul 28.

  • Earnings Preview: Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.