Egg Innovations' Blue Sky Family Farms Introduces Helpful Hens Product Line -- Eggs That Are Better for the Planet

·4 min read

With Plans to Open Six Regenerative Farms in 2021, the Debut of Helpful Hens Reinforces Blue Sky Family Farms' Commitment to Ethical and Regenerative Agriculture

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Family Farms, the brand creating humane, ethical eggs, announces today the launch of Helpful Hens, a line of free-range, pasture-raised eggs sustainably farmed with regenerative practices. The introduction of the Helpful Hens product line signifies Blue Sky Family Farm's dedication to continuously explore regenerative agriculture techniques that create a vibrant ecosystem for its hens to thrive, beginning with its six family-owned regenerative farms that are being unveiled in 2021.

Egg Innovations
Egg Innovations

Stewards of regenerative agriculture and synthetic free farms since its inception in 2013, Blue Sky Family Farms will implement a set of evolving sustainable and regenerative benchmarks with the launch of Helpful Hens that will press both Blue Sky Family Farms and the egg industry to constantly explore ways to enhance the farm environment and birds' health.

"At Egg Innovations, our primary focus has always been the health of our hens and environment in which they live, perch and roam," said John Brunnquell, President and CEO of Egg Innovations, Blue Sky Family Farms' parent company. "With ongoing research surrounding the environmental impact of agriculture and farming, it's imperative that as an industry, we transition to more transparent and regenerative farming practices. With the launch of Helpful Hens, we're excited to engage with industry stakeholders and learn and research to evolve our processes as we all play our part in building a healthier, more sustainable future, for our hens and the Earth."

Techniques being implemented across Blue Sky Family Farm's growing roster of regenerative farms include the following:

  • Practices that create a rich environment for plants, pollinators, and hens to thrive, including careful planning of nutrient-rich cover crops and trees to help absorb carbon while purifying the air

  • Implementing a three-tiered vegetation program in the pasture including grasses, shrubs, and trees, allowing for carbon sequestration to occur at multiple elevations in the pasture

  • Twenty species of diverse vegetation that will allow healthy interactions between plants and animals, and shade for hens

  • Frequent testing of soil and bird behavior as a form of measurement to determine benchmarks for its regenerative practices and performance metrics for future farms.

The Helpful Hens product line will include four offerings of eggs that come from hens that are raised in complete support of their natural behaviors, all while in pursuit of restoring the earth to its most organic state. Products include -

  • Pasture-Raised Organic Eggs: Hens have access to a living space that provides feed, water, and a place to lay eggs. For Pasture-Raised, all major certifiers are at 108 square feet per hen outdoors. The birds are fed non-GMO grains that have been raised organically.

  • Pasture Raised Non-GMO Eggs: Hens have access to a living space that provides feed, water, and a place to lay eggs. For Pasture-Raised, all major certifiers are at 108 square feet per hen outdoors. Hens are fed grains that are not genetically modified.

  • Free Range Non-GMO Eggs: Hens have access to the outdoors. For Free-Range, HFAC certified pastures have 2 sq ft per bird outdoors and AHA certified pastures have 21.8 square feet per bird outdoors. Hens are fed grains that are not genetically modified.

  • Free Range Organic Eggs: Hens have access to the outdoors. For Free-Range, HFAC certified pastures have 2 sq ft per bird outdoors and AHA certified pastures have 21.8 square feet per bird outdoors. The birds are fed non-GMO grains that have been raised organically.

Helpful Hens' full suite of products will be available at select retailers across the U.S., including Bristol Farms, Harmon's, Jimbo's, Lazy Acres (Southern California), Market Basket, and Market of Choice, among others.

To learn more about Helpful Hens, visit https://blueskyfamilyfarms.com/helpfulhens/ or follow along on Facebook and Twitter (@EggInnovations).

ABOUT BLUE SKY FAMILY FARMS

The Blue Sky Family Farms brand, proudly presented by Egg Innovations, originates "Ethical Eggs for the Humane Race." Egg Innovations, LLC, the only vertically integrated U.S. producer of 100% pasture-raised and free-range eggs, offers retailers and suppliers a full range of specialty eggs for today's discerning consumer. For more information, please visit https://blueskyfamilyfarms.com/helpfulhens/ and www.egginnovations.com.

Media Contact:
Kirsten Anderson
908-334-5784
316200@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egg-innovations-blue-sky-family-farms-introduces-helpful-hens-product-line----eggs-that-are-better-for-the-planet-301352400.html

SOURCE Egg Innovations

