Egg Packaging Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 13.18 billion by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increased Consumption of Eggs along with the Sustainable and Recycled Packaging Solutions is Propelling the Market Growth. FMI taps a CAGR of 6.2% for 2023 to 2033. The United States egg packaging market is thriving at an average CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global egg packaging market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 13.18 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 7.22 billion in 2023.

  • Sustainable packaging solutions with bio-degradable egg trays and egg cartons are gaining traction in the market. Furthermore, the increased number of home-based bakeries is flourishing the demand for eco-friendly egg packaging material.

  • Recycled and recyclable egg containers are also getting popular among aware people. The government projects to save the environment and soil from chemical-based plastic packaging are giving molded fiber segment a push in the market.

  • The increased number of people getting into the gym and following a protein-rich diet is garnering the sales of eggs. Hence, this factor also fuels the demand for sustainable egg packets.

  • Egg packaging market’s growth trajectory is significantly affected by the vegan movement and egg alternatives for protein intake and bakery applications.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4015

Key Points

  • The United States market is a significant egg packaging market. The market thrives at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increased demand for eggs as people tend to get into better shape and hence, join a gym. The regional market is anticipated to hold a sales volume of 327,795 units in 2023.

  • Canada egg packaging market leads the North American market in terms of CAGR with a leading CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to climate-aware citizens and innovative egg packaging ideas. The market is expected to hold a sales volume of 30,031 units in 2023.

  • The molded fiber segment is likely to thrive in the material type category as it records a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to its eco-friendly and biodegradable properties.

  • The less than 6 eggs segment is expected to top the capacity category with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is garnered through high household consumption.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on introducing the Key competitors and merging, acquiring, and partnering with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are, Brodrene Hartmann AS, Placon Corp., Cascades Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., CELLULOSES DE LA LOIRE, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, CKF Inc., JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co, and Huhtamaki Oyj.

Recent Market Developments:

  • AUSER Corporate GmbH has introduced egg trays for delicate cargo. The trays are designed with FDA-approved HDPE and are resistant to temperature fluctuation and harsh detergents. The tray caters to a variety of egg sizes and holds the ideal size for grading and washing systems.

  • Hartmann pack and perform has introduced its sustainable cartons for the different numbers of eggs. The company caters to small and medium-sized egg farmers. The brand also uses sustainable paper-based packaging for each product.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-4015

Key Segments

Egg Packaging Market by Material:

  • Paper

    • Paperboard

    • Recycled Paper

    • Molded Cup

  • Plastic

    • Polyethylene Terephthalate

    • Polystyrene

  • Others

Egg Packaging Market by Product Type:

  • Cartons

  • Trays

  • Containers

  • Others

Egg Packaging Market by Application:

  • Retailing

  • Transportation

  • Others

Key Regions Covered:

  • North America

    • The United States

    • Canada

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • The United Kingdom

    • France

    • Spain

    • Russia

    • Rest of Europe

  • Japan

  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

    • China

    • India

    • Malaysia

    • Singapore

    • Australia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

  • MEA

    • GCC Countries

    • Israel

    • South Africa

    • Rest of The Middle East and Africa

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egg-packaging-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Egg Packaging Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

Read More TOC

Old Source: Egg Packaging Market is Pegged to Reach US$ 10.3 Bn by the Year 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8%, Says Future Market Insights

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging:

Flexible Packaging Paper Market : The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

Biodegradable Packaging Market : According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global biodegradable packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 448.2 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2032.

Meat Packaging Market : The global meat packaging market size is estimated to reach US$ 7.4 billion in 2023 and further exhibit a steady CAGR of 5.2% during the assessment period (2023 and 2033).

Vacuum Packaging Market :  According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global vacuum packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 12.1 Bn by the year 2032.

On The Go Packaging Market : According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global on the go packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 2.2 Bn by the year 2032.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


