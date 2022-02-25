U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.25
    -46.75 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,840.00
    -316.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,780.00
    -186.50 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.80
    -22.70 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.62
    +1.81 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -12.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.39 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.75
    +0.73 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2250
    -0.2520 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,346.70
    +2,864.68 (+8.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.39
    +74.26 (+9.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.49
    +91.11 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Egg Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 2.69 Billion | Brodrene Hartmann AS, Cascades Inc., CKF Inc., among others are Key Companies of the Market | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

·12 min read

<legend role="h2"><span>The Egg Packaging Market value is set to grow by</span>USD<span>2.69 billion, as per the latest report by</span>Technavio<span>.</span></legend>

<legend role="h2"><span>Resulting in</span>Y-O-Y<span>growth rate of 2.93% in 2021, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report.</span></legend>

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Egg Packaging Market by Type, Raw Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Egg Packaging Market by Type, Raw Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Landscape
The egg packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing majorly on increasing production capacity and launching new products to expand their market base and geographical outreach to compete in the market.

  • Brodrene Hartmann AS- The company runs its operation in Europe and Americas. Moreover, the company offers egg cartons that are made using molded fiber.

  • Cascades Inc.- The company offers egg packaging products under the brand name of Fresh Guard.

  • Huhtamaki Oyj- The company runs its operates in North America and mainly focuses on Foodservice Europe Asia Oceania, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging business segments. Moreover, the company offers clear plastic egg packaging products of the highest industrial quality.

Download Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Egg Packaging Market

  • Market Driver:

Vendors are continuously focusing on strategies to increase profit. Some of the profit-producing techniques employed by egg packaging vendors are, implementing advanced, cost-effective product design and process control, reducing machine set up time, production line rationalization, and increasing productivity. Using such techniques, egg packaging companies are trying to increase their profitability and save production costs. Companies are trying to increase their cost efficiency by starting new operations in different regions. For example, in 2019, Hartmann announced its plan to open a new packaging factory in Brazil. This will help in saving the transportation cost and delivery time, along with achieving economies of scale.

  • Market Trend:

With rising income levels, consumers look forward to upgrading their lifestyle to remain healthy and fit. Hence, an increasing number of people are opting for membership at health and fitness clubs such as gyms. It is expected that the number of memberships at health and fitness clubs in the US in 2021 is going to be 58.13 million, which would be an increase of over 18% compared with 2018. Eggs have high protein content, and awareness about their health benefits is increasing. Hence, the rise in membership at health clubs can lead to a surge in demand for eggs, which will further increase the demand for egg packaging.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Type:

The egg packaging market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the egg cartons segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

  • Egg cartons

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Our Egg Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for egg packaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rise in the inclination of people toward a healthy lifestyle will facilitate the egg packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Need More Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Egg Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist egg packaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the egg packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the egg packaging market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the egg packaging market vendors

Related Reports:

Egg Tray Market by Raw Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The egg tray market has the potential to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.42%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Molded Fiber Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The molded fiber packaging market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.56 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.30%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Egg Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.07%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.93

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 79%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Mexico, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Brodrene Hartmann AS, Cascades Inc., CKF Inc., Europack as, Huhtamaki Oyj, JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., and Sonoco Products Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Metal and glass containers market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics:

2.2.5 Marketing and sales:

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Egg trays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Egg trays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Egg trays - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Egg cartons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Egg cartons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Egg cartons - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Raw Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Raw Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Raw Material

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Raw Material

6.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Raw Material

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Raw Material

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growing need for cost-efficiency

9.1.2 Increased production of eggs

9.1.3 Growing demand from APAC

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Expected increase in the price of paper packaging materials

9.2.2 Increasing popularity of veganism

9.2.3 Increased risk of bird flu

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increasing popularity of health and fitness clubs

9.3.2 Increasing popularity of cage-free eggs

9.3.3 Increasing popularity of digital printing in packaging

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Brodrene Hartmann AS

Exhibit 50: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Overview

Exhibit 51: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Segment focus

11.4 Cascades Inc.

Exhibit 54: Cascades Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Cascades Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Cascades Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Cascades Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 CKF Inc.

Exhibit 58: CKF Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: CKF Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: CKF Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Europack as

Exhibit 61: Europack as - Overview

Exhibit 62: Europack as - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Europack as - Key offerings

11.7 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 64: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview

Exhibit 65: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

11.8 JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 MAUSER Corporate GmbH

Exhibit 72: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 73: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 74: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Ovotherm International Handels GmbH

Exhibit 75: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 76: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Key offerings

11.11 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Exhibit 78: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Pactiv Evergreen Inc.– Key news

Exhibit 81: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 83: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 90: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egg-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-69-billion--brodrene-hartmann-as-cascades-inc-ckf-inc-among-others-are-key-companies-of-the-market--industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025--301489525.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Venezuela’s Diminished Oil Industry Mounts an Unlikely Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, international oil markets dismissed Venezuela as a catastrophe too beaten down and too mismanaged ever to regain relevance. Turns out, the death notice was quite premature.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Clu

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • Australia's Lynas posts record profit on rare earths demand

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), one of the most important minerals that Lynas mines, has soared in recent years as countries and companies try to tackle climate change. The mineral is used by automakers to make magnets for electric vehicles. Rare earths are also used in a wide range of everyday goods such as iPhones and laptops.

  • Texas Spurs Copycats as States Punish Banks That Snub Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- State legislatures across the U.S. are drafting bills to prohibit business with finance firms that restrict ties to the oil and gas industry, following in the footsteps of Texas. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Me

  • U.S. sues to block UnitedHealth's $8 billion deal for Change Healthcare

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued to stop UnitedHealth Group's $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs. UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying it would help streamline administrative and payment processes. UnitedHealth and Change Healthcare offer competing software for processing healthcare claims and together serve 38 of the top-40 health insurers in the country, the Justice Department said in the complaint.

  • Chipmakers Downplay Fears Ukraine Crisis Will Worsen Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- With the semiconductor industry stretched thin by the pandemic and an unprecedented surge in demand, chipmakers had a reassuring message Thursday: The crisis in Ukraine is unlikely to make shortages worse. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Earl

  • Macy's Decides Not to Sell e-Commerce Business

    Macy's (NYSE: M) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings results before the markets opened on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Macy's deliberated the segment's sale for the potential value the stand-alone business could bring but ultimately decided against a deal. This was true at both Macy's, Inc. and brand levels.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Retail is a broad, massive business with a global market worth an estimated $27 trillion, which leaves plenty of room for innovative companies to come in and create immense wealth for investors. Could you do well owning a veteran e-commerce company like Amazon over the long term? Of course, it's been a proven winner for many years.

  • BASF guides slowdown for 2022 after energy costs bite in fourth quarter

    BASF SE said Friday that revenue and earnings would decline in 2022 as it forecasted a slowing economy while it continues to combat continuing pressures from energy and raw-material prices.

  • Oil Rally Cools as U.S. Spares Russian Supplies From Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared most of its gains after President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working with major consuming nations to coordinate a collective release from strategic petroleum reserves, while continuing to spare Russian supplies from sanctions. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bide

  • Rivian 'making progress' on production ramp-up, sets market share goal

    Rivian Automotive is "making progress" in the increase of production for electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant and is aiming to take 10% share in the EV market by 2030, Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday. "We're absolutely making progress," he said during a Wolfe Research conference of the push to increase vehicle production. Scaringe said Rivian, whose shares closed up 10.7% at $63.71, idled the plant for the first 10 days of January to make changes on the production lines in a move to boost output.

  • BASF sees profit decline on slower business cycle, supply chain worries

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BASF on Friday forecast lower 2022 operating earnings due to slower economic growth, with the German chemicals giant's supply chain vulnerable to disruptions. Despite a very strong start to the year, "BASF expects global economic growth of 3.8% to be somewhat more moderate in 2022 following the very strong recovery in 2021". The forecast takes into account the risk of supply chain disruptions, more pandemic headwinds and potentially higher energy prices, BASF said.

  • Putin attack on Ukraine is also an attack on world energy prices

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine may seem like a remote conflict to Americans more concerned with troubles at home, and the stake we have in the conflict may be far smaller than that of Ukrainians who will suffer and die, but we're going to feel the effects of Putin's aggression nonetheless, most immediately in the form of high gasoline prices. Russia was already affecting energy markets even ahead of yesterday's invasion, the worst security crisis Europe has faced since World War II. Brent crude oil on Thursday surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Of most immediate concern to Americans — while the threat of invasion had been driving up U.S. gas prices, now that the attack has begun, expect things to get worse.

  • Annuities Could Become a Default in Retirement Plans. Here’s How.

    Legislation with bipartisan support would allow employers to make annuities the default option in 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • Can Peloton Interactive Eventually Regain Its Swagger?

    For his final "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer checked in Barry McCarthy, president and CEO of Peloton Interactive , the connected fitness provider that's been on a wild ride, leading to McCarthy taking the helm from its founder. McCarthy said there are a lot of similarities between Peloton and his prior employers, Netflix and Spotify . Peloton currently has 2.7 million subscribers paying $40 per month, McCarthy noted, and he feels there's an opportunity to increase their total addressable market by lowering the upfront cost of the machines and focusing on features, functionality and content.

  • Don't let the volatile stock market rattle your retirement savings plan

    For advice on how to weather whipsawing markets and manage retirement savings, I asked a handful of investing pros.

  • Russian Commodities Trade Feels Chill as Banks Limit Finance

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed the first signs of stifling trade in vital raw materials, as the money that lubricates the flow of everything from crude oil to wheat began to dry up. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russi

  • Taiwan's UMC to spend $5 billion on new chip plant in Singapore

    Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) will invest $5 billion on a new microchip factory in Singapore, with production expected to start in 2024 to support the boom in 5G and auto electronics, it said on Thursday. The company said in 2021 it would spend T$100 billion ($3.57 billion) over the next three years to expand capacity and would guarantee supplies and prices to its clients as part of the plan, amid a global chip shortage that has hit automakers especially hard. UMC Chairman Stan Hung said in the statement the semiconductor "undersupply" had crystallised the need for "greater visibility and mutual risk mitigation within the industry".