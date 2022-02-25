Egg Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 2.69 Billion | Brodrene Hartmann AS, Cascades Inc., CKF Inc., among others are Key Companies of the Market | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
<legend role="h2"><span>The Egg Packaging Market value is set to grow by</span>USD<span>2.69 billion, as per the latest report by</span>Technavio<span>.</span></legend>
<legend role="h2"><span>Resulting in</span>Y-O-Y<span>growth rate of 2.93% in 2021, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report.</span></legend>
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Vendor Landscape
The egg packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing majorly on increasing production capacity and launching new products to expand their market base and geographical outreach to compete in the market.
Brodrene Hartmann AS- The company runs its operation in Europe and Americas. Moreover, the company offers egg cartons that are made using molded fiber.
Cascades Inc.- The company offers egg packaging products under the brand name of Fresh Guard.
Huhtamaki Oyj- The company runs its operates in North America and mainly focuses on Foodservice Europe Asia Oceania, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging business segments. Moreover, the company offers clear plastic egg packaging products of the highest industrial quality.
Download Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Egg Packaging Market
Market Driver:
Vendors are continuously focusing on strategies to increase profit. Some of the profit-producing techniques employed by egg packaging vendors are, implementing advanced, cost-effective product design and process control, reducing machine set up time, production line rationalization, and increasing productivity. Using such techniques, egg packaging companies are trying to increase their profitability and save production costs. Companies are trying to increase their cost efficiency by starting new operations in different regions. For example, in 2019, Hartmann announced its plan to open a new packaging factory in Brazil. This will help in saving the transportation cost and delivery time, along with achieving economies of scale.
Market Trend:
With rising income levels, consumers look forward to upgrading their lifestyle to remain healthy and fit. Hence, an increasing number of people are opting for membership at health and fitness clubs such as gyms. It is expected that the number of memberships at health and fitness clubs in the US in 2021 is going to be 58.13 million, which would be an increase of over 18% compared with 2018. Eggs have high protein content, and awareness about their health benefits is increasing. Hence, the rise in membership at health clubs can lead to a surge in demand for eggs, which will further increase the demand for egg packaging.
Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Type:
The egg packaging market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the egg cartons segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Egg cartons
Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Our Egg Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Areas:
Regional Market Outlook
79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for egg packaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The rise in the inclination of people toward a healthy lifestyle will facilitate the egg packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Need More Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report
Want to understand more about the various research methodology
Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
Analyze market regulations
Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!
Egg Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist egg packaging market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the egg packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the egg packaging market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the egg packaging market vendors
Related Reports:
Egg Tray Market by Raw Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The egg tray market has the potential to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.42%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
Molded Fiber Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The molded fiber packaging market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.56 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.30%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
Egg Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.07%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.69 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.93
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 79%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Mexico, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Brodrene Hartmann AS, Cascades Inc., CKF Inc., Europack as, Huhtamaki Oyj, JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., and Sonoco Products Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Metal and glass containers market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics:
2.2.5 Marketing and sales:
2.2.6 Service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
5.3 Egg trays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Egg trays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Egg trays - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Egg cartons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Egg cartons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Egg cartons - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6. Market Segmentation by Raw Material
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: Raw Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Raw Material
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Raw Material
6.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Raw Material
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Raw Material
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Growing need for cost-efficiency
9.1.2 Increased production of eggs
9.1.3 Growing demand from APAC
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Expected increase in the price of paper packaging materials
9.2.2 Increasing popularity of veganism
9.2.3 Increased risk of bird flu
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Increasing popularity of health and fitness clubs
9.3.2 Increasing popularity of cage-free eggs
9.3.3 Increasing popularity of digital printing in packaging
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
10.3 Competitive scenario
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Brodrene Hartmann AS
Exhibit 50: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Overview
Exhibit 51: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Segment focus
11.4 Cascades Inc.
Exhibit 54: Cascades Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Cascades Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Cascades Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Cascades Inc. - Segment focus
11.5 CKF Inc.
Exhibit 58: CKF Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: CKF Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 60: CKF Inc. - Key offerings
11.6 Europack as
Exhibit 61: Europack as - Overview
Exhibit 62: Europack as - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Europack as - Key offerings
11.7 Huhtamaki Oyj
Exhibit 64: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview
Exhibit 65: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus
11.8 JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 68: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 70: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11.9 MAUSER Corporate GmbH
Exhibit 72: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 73: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 74: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Key offerings
11.10 Ovotherm International Handels GmbH
Exhibit 75: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 76: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 77: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Key offerings
11.11 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
Exhibit 78: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 79: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Pactiv Evergreen Inc.– Key news
Exhibit 81: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Segment focus
11.12 Sonoco Products Co.
Exhibit 83: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 90: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egg-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-69-billion--brodrene-hartmann-as-cascades-inc-ckf-inc-among-others-are-key-companies-of-the-market--industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025--301489525.html
SOURCE Technavio