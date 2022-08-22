U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.91
    -68.57 (-1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,262.28
    -444.46 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,442.25
    -262.96 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.28
    -31.07 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.70
    -2.07 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9942
    -0.0102 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0150
    +0.0260 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1760
    -0.0064 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5550
    +0.6250 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,289.07
    -124.42 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.23
    -3.71 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.14
    -18.23 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

"Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Market Report" Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 103.24 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

  • Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

  • Tyson Food, BRF, and Perdue Farms will emerge as the key Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Report suppliers by 2026.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.77% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Report requirements.

Egg and Poultry Market
Egg and Poultry Market

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Market:

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/sodium-bisulfite-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Major Price Models in the Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report discusses in detail each pricing model and the pros and cons attached to every pricing model prevalent in the market. Also, the report provides insights with respect to the category supply chain and the margins of various suppliers within the supply chain.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Market
          o   Volume-based pricing model   
          o   Market pricing model

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 103.24 Billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies concerning innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/sodium-bisulfite-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

This Egg and Poultry Sourcing and Procurement Market report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers, for instance:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Our Top Selling Procurement Reports:

  1. Processed Meat Market - Forecast and Analysisthis processed meat procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for processed meat requirements. In addition, the most adopted and high potential pricing models considered by buyers have been analyzed in this report, which will help understand business scopes for revenue expansion. These data will assist buyers to realize cost savings and identify business strategies to improve sales.

  2. Quinoa Sourcing and Procurement ReportThe report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing for quinoa requirements.

  3. Veal Meat - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportTo optimize the value of the purchase, it is crucial to keep a track of current and future price trends. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects an incremental spend of USD 10.27 billion due to various market drivers prevalent across multiple regions.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egg-and-poultry-sourcing-and-procurement-market-report-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-103-24-billion-by-2026--301609238.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Natural-gas prices surge to their highest level since 2008; oil slides

    U.S.-traded crude-oil futures retreat on Monday, while natural-gas prices climb to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impact the U.S. market.

  • Apple workers tell CEO Tim Cook: ‘We demand location-flexible work’

    'We demand that Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager,' reads a petition launched by a group of workers.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Big Five Airline? How a Combined JetBlue and Spirit Could Compete

    American, United, Delta and Southwest are often called the big four U.S. airlines. JetBlue’s tie-up with Spirit would make it the fifth largest domestic carrier. WSJ’s Alison Sider and a former JetBlue executive explain how the combined airline could compete. Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan

  • Occidental and 3 Other Energy Stocks That Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Prices Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.

  • Oil Slumps on Potential of Iranian Crude Entering The Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped on the potential of more Iranian barrels entering the market alongside an expected slowdown in crude demand.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarTech Gets Crushed With Treasury Yields on the Rise: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate dropped as

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Ford to eliminate 3,000 jobs globally

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news that Ford will lay off 3,000 workers.

  • UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now

    The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets. While the transformational strategy was launched in 2018, Carol Tome's appointment as CEO in 2020 led to the extra emphasis placed on a "better, not bigger" framework. Volume is declining, but average revenue per piece is increasing, resulting in strong revenue growth.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan (Reuters) -The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • Getting to the Money: Wendy Williams’ Attorney Accuses Judge in Wells Fargo Court Case Of ‘Improper Actions’

    Wendy Williams' attorney, LaShawn Thomas says the judge in the Wells Fargo case is keeping her from speaking to Wendy.

  • China’s Pinduoduo to Enter US Market in First International Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinduoduo Inc., one of China’s biggest e-commerce operators, is preparing to enter the North American market in its first cross-border expansion, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarTech Gets Crushed With Treasu

  • Coffee Could Get Even Pricier as Brazil’s Harvest Falters

    A freakish combination of drought and frost last year has harmed the arabica crop in the world’s largest coffee-producing country.

  • Ford to appeal $1.7bn verdict against it in Georgia truck crash case

    Civil suit centering on what was argued to be defective roofs came after couple killed when vehicle rolled over

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeThe number of Alibaba sh

  • Tesla loses challenge to California agency suing for race bias

    A California administrative agency has declined to review Tesla Inc's claim that the state's civil rights watchdog suing the company for race bias at an assembly plant is rushing to sue businesses without conducting full investigations. California's Office of Administrative Law in a letter denied Tesla's petition, filed in June, to determine whether the Department of Civil Rights (DCR) had adopted "underground regulations" that flout requirements it must meet before suing employers. The OAL, which reviews state agency regulations and can recommend changes, said its decision in no way reflects the merits of Tesla's complaint.