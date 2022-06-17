Egg Powder Market Size to Reach 58.87 Thousand Tons Units Globally by 2026 at 4.63 % CAGR|Technavio

The egg powder market report offers a comprehensive analysis of segmentation by Product (Whole egg powder, Egg yolk powder, and Egg white powder) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The egg powder market size is expected to grow by 58.87 thousand tons units from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.63 % as per the latest market report by Technavio. Growing emphasis on online retailing of egg powder is one of the key egg powder market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Compared with traditional retail stores such as department stores, online stores selling egg powder offer additional discounts and easy delivery options for consumers. Moreover, online retail stores offer enhanced visibility of egg powders provided by various vendors, along with the description and reviews of each product. The convenience of choosing egg powders offered by multiple vendors from a single platform is encouraging consumers to purchase egg powder online. For example, online stores that offer egg powder are Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon) and HealthKart.com (HealthKart). Therefore, the increase in sales through online channels is expected to support the growth of the global egg powder market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Egg Powder Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Egg Powder Market: Major Growth Drivers

The egg powder market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

The rise in the production of eggs contributes to an increase in egg processing

Shift in consumer preferences to boost the egg powder market

Growing inclination toward protein-rich food products

Egg Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis

Regional Analysis: 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for egg powder in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for gg powders. The significant increase in the demand for egg powder among food service establishments in countries such as the US will facilitate the egg powder market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue Generating Segment: The egg powder market share growth by the whole egg powder segment will be significant for revenue generation. Whole egg powder provides more benefits than frozen whole eggs as it contains comparatively low moisture content. Similarly, the crude fats, crude proteins, and pH level of whole egg powder are high when compared with frozen whole eggs. These benefits will increase the consumption of whole egg powder and, in turn, drive market growth in the coming years.

Story continues

Egg Powder Market: Vendor Analysis

The egg powder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A to compete in the market.

The egg powder market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Adriaan Goede BV, Caneggs, Derovo Group, Ovobel Foods Ltd., Prime One Capital LLC, Rembrandt Foods, SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd., UkrLandFarming, Van Beek Group BV, and Wulro Food Group BV among others.

For instance - Adriaan Goede BV, the company offers whole egg powder that is used as an ingredient in bakery, sauces, and pasta. The product is also suitable as an ingredient for dry mixes.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Egg Powder Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Egg Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 58.87 thousand tons units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.27 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adriaan Goede BV, Caneggs, Derovo Group, Ovobel Foods Ltd., Prime One Capital LLC, Rembrandt Foods, SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd., UkrLandFarming, Van Beek Group BV, and Wulro Food Group BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

