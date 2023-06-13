Egg Prices Drop by Most Since 1951 as Frozen Juice Soars by Record
(Bloomberg) -- Egg prices tumbled in May by the most since 1951 as US output continued to rebound from the worst-ever outbreak of avian influenza that killed millions of birds.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Elizabeth Holmes Objects to $250-a-Month Victim Payments After Prison
Instant Pot and Pyrex Maker Instant Brands Files for Bankruptcy
China Weighs Broad Stimulus With Property Support, Rate Cuts
Cheaper eggs came as meat and dairy prices also eased, helping to slow the rate of food inflation to 0.2% for the month from April, according to US Labor Department data released Tuesday. Overall, easing US inflation is supporting the case for the Federal Reserve to pause interest-rate hikes later this week.
Still, volatile weather continued to hit some food categories. Prices for frozen noncarbonated juices and drinks jumped 7.4% — the most ever — amid a disappointing US orange harvest.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Google CEO Vows Not to Rush AI and Says Efficiency Drive Continues
Illumina’s Sudden CEO Exit Is Just One of Many Problems Facing DNA Company
Layoffs and AI Are Changing Tech’s Once-Invincible Job Market
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.