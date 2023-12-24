Eggleston CEO retires after 35 years of steering Norfolk-based nonprofit to help people with disabilities

When Paul J. Atkinson Sr. came on board with Eggleston 35 years ago, the nonprofit’s annual revenue budget was less than $500,000.

Back then, the organization served 125 people with disabilities via a single program in one building. Today, Eggleston’s budget is over $30 million, including 70% allocated to wages and benefits, with services provided to more than 1,700 individuals through 33 programs in 22 locations.

“There is no greater gift than to help your fellow man or woman,” Atkinson Sr. said. “We all want connections and quality of life. Somebody with a disability is no different than that.”

On Dec. 31, Atkinson Sr., known as a servant leader, the face of Eggleston and sometimes referred to as Mr. Eggleston, will retire as CEO.

Harrison Misewicz, Eggleston’s president and chief operating officer for the past two years, will step into the top role on Jan. 1. Atkinson Sr. had the following words of wisdom for his successor: “Be nice, show up on time and do something.”

“Most of life’s issues can be resolved if you follow those three things,” the retiring leader said.

The road to Eggleston seemed to be a calling for Atkinson Sr., who graduated from Granby High School and then earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education from Virginia Commonwealth University. Early on, he balanced his studies with work at the Richmond Cerebral Palsy Center as a teacher’s aide for adolescents.

A stint with the state followed working in an institution in Petersburg and then he ran Henrico County’s adult service program. He said he saw the void in opportunities for adults with disabilities after they left school and wondered what their lives would be like.

Recruited back to Hampton Roads in the early 1980s, Atkinson Sr. worked for a similar organization for five years before an opportunity presented itself at Eggleston. Founded in 1955, Eggleston has remained true to its mission to help individuals with disabilities gain independence and change their lives through its residential services and structured day and employment programs.

“We empower people with disabilities to have jobs and purpose,” Atkinson Sr. said. “It’s been a great gift to see society is now much more willing to accept individuals with disabilities.”

Atkinson Sr. recalled the model years ago that recommended institutionalizing individuals with significant disabilities in need of extensive support.

“Now, there is an effort to close every institution in Virginia,” he said. “So, the ability to develop programs and services in the community that can meet the individual’s and family’s needs is really important.”

Atkinson Sr. has remained steadfast in his role, guiding the organization’s growth and maintaining its stability while attracting funding aimed to provide care and resources.

He recalled learning weeks before the pandemic that the building Eggleston had leased in Virginia Beach for its brain injury services for 20 years was sold and rezoned for new development. Forced to scramble, leaders launched a capital campaign and were able to purchase an 18,000-square-foot building formerly owned by the state and occupied by the Virginia Employment Commission. That location at 5145 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk now serves as Eggleston’s headquarters and houses its brain injury services and Warrior Bridge Veterans program.

Marked essential during the pandemic, he said the nonprofit faced challenges as it put safeguards in place, including enacting social distancing and mask wearing.

“That was very hard, especially on people who had significant support needs,” he said.

Now as his 8,500 days with Eggleston comes to a close, his next chapter includes spending time with his grandchildren, finishing the build for his new house in North Carolina and traveling to his seventh continent in February.

Atkinson Sr. feels he’s leaving the organization in good hands and said he expects it to continue to move forward in a positive trajectory. His son, Paul Atkinson Jr., Eggleston’s vice president of business operations, has worked with the organization since he was 16 years old — starting as a camp counselor at Civitan Acres and returning after college.

“I think families have higher expectations and policy lawmakers are willing to understand that every person is unique and needs to be treated as unique,” Atkinson Sr. said.

Dennis “Denny” Wance, immediate past president of the board of directors, said he experienced firsthand how large Atkinson Sr.’s network extends after attending a conference with him in San Diego years ago.

“We couldn’t walk through the hotel lobby at the event without having half a dozen people come over, shake his hand and talk to him,” Wance said. “He’s that kind of an individual.”

Wance, who lives in Virginia Beach, commended Atkinson Sr.’s leadership in expanding Eggleston’s regional impact in the care, treatment and employment of people with disabilities. Wance’s daughter, Kelly, has been receiving services at Eggleston since 2001. Kelly, who is autistic, has worked in the laundry facility most of that time and also enjoys the day support program.

“His vision and motivation have all helped bring this to fruition,” he said.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@pilotonline.com