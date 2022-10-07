Egide: Banc of California agrees to extend to December 31, 2022

EGIDE

Bollène (France), October 07, 2022 – 07 :00 am (CET)

Press Release

For Immediate release

Banc of California agrees to extend to December 31, 2022

The Egide Group announces today Banc of California has agreed for a three-month extension of the deadline for all outstanding Egide USA Inc. and Santier Inc. loans.

This is now scheduled to be due on December 31, 2022.

This extension allows the Egide Group to finalize the negotiations with the American financial partners who have positioned on the issue.

The Egide Group will keep the market informed of the progress of these discussions.

Financial Calendar

October 25, 2022 : Press release - 2022 Half-year results (before French market opens).

11:30 am (Paris Time) - Investor Meeting– By videoconference - 11:30am (Paris Time) - Connection information will be sent later.

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is an international group specializing in the manufacture of hermetic enclosures and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with strong technological barriers in all critical universes (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, Microwave, Power Boxes, etc.). As the only dedicated global player, Egide is present industrially in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE – Luc Ardon – Financial Director - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN'EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment



