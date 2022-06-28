U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,862.48
    -37.63 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,255.31
    -182.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.52
    -201.03 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.34
    -12.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.13
    +2.56 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.32 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1920
    -0.0020 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1690
    +0.7230 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,734.07
    -20.56 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.15
    +1.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Egide: Closing of a Sale/Lease back of the Cambridge building for $6m

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EGIDE
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GID.PA
EGIDE
EGIDE

Bollène, June 28, 2022 – 06:00 pm (CET)

Press Release
For immediate release

CLOSING OF THE SALE/LEASE-BACK OF THE BUILDING IN CAMBRIDGE (MD, USA) FOR $6M

Egide Group announces the closing with Tempus Cambridge LLC (Arkansas, USA) and Egide USA Inc. (MD, USA) of a Sale/Lease back of the Cambridge building for $6m.

The lease attached to the deal is signed for 15 years with a $0.4m annual lease.

This financing agreement will allow to reduce considerably the US debt, facilitate the negotiation of new revolving lines in replacement of existing lines of credit.

The Egide Group will benefit from this a cash infusion favorable for both the working capital and to sustainably finance capex to modernize the facilities both in Cambridge and in San Diego facilities.

Jim Collins, President and CEO, said, "We are very pleased today to announce the closing and cash receipt of this financing agreement with Tempus Cambridge LLC. This agreement will allow us to strengthen and accelerate our investment program for our HTCC process in Cambridge, similar to the ongoing activity in Bollène, and in equipment that will allow our San Diego facility to reduce its overhead and become more competitive. This deal allows us to focus on executing our growth strategy in our existing and new markets.”

Next Financial Information :

2022 H1 revenue:                 July 21, 2022

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension. specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

CONTACTS
EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your dough

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Cathie Wood Says She Got Inflation Wrong, Continues Ark Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood on Tuesday said she erred in her prediction inflation would unravel as the prices of goods and services in the US soared to 40-year highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the Core“W

  • Stock market volatility: Monday’s low S&P 500 volume explained

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market.

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Jupiter CEO Quits $68 Billion Firm to Sit at the Beach and ‘Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Formica, the chief executive officer of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, suddenly announced he’s leaving the £55.3 billion ($67.9 billion) asset manager he joined in 2019.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl

  • Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) 16% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking...

  • Qualcomm CFO explains product expansion to create ‘better Wi-Fi’

    Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss its product expansion for Wi-Fi 7 networks, the chip shortage, and supply chains.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • New to Dividend Stocks? Start by Buying These 3 Ultra-Safe Picks

    Investors might be skeptical to put their money in the stock market now given the current market scenario. Excellent growth stocks are trading at a bargain now. Investors new to dividend stocks can consider these three that belong to an exclusive group of Dividend Kings.

  • Tesla stock dip is ‘a generational-type opportunity’ for investors: Analyst

    CFRA VP and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's position in the auto industry, brand loyalty by consumers in the EV space, competition with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk's interest in Twitter on the EV developer.

  • Carnival (CCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Carnival (NYSE: CCL)Q2 2022 Earnings CallJun 24, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Arnold Donald Good morning, and welcome to our business update conference call.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Dives On This Move; Apple Stock Whipsaws Amid Wall Street Call

    The Dow Jones fell. The Donald Trump SPAC took a dive amid legal woes. Apple stock treaded water after an analyst call.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • 3 Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy and Hold Forever

    As the 2022 bear market takes a bite out of portfolios, investors are beginning to focus more on safety and stocks that can make it through a recession. An investor's strategy in a recession is typically to focus on stocks that have less sensitivity to economic weakness. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the safest real estate investment trusts (REITs) out there.

  • What You Need To Know About Meta Materials Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MMAT) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of Meta Materials Inc. ( NASDAQ:MMAT ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Trump-tied SPAC subpoenaed, Cathie Wood’s ARKK sees long inflow streak, Frontier stock slumps

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's stocks tied to trending industry stories, including Digital World Acquisition Corp. being subpoenaed by a New York grand jury and interrupting its merger with Truth Social, and Frontier and Spirit Airlines' stock action amid acquisition negotiations.