Egils Lapsalis to join the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” Board

On November 1, 2022, the Board of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” will be joined by Egils Lapsalis who is set to oversee the matters of trading at the company. E. Lapsalis has almost 25 years of practical experience in the energy sector, the organisation of natural gas trading, including the management of sales and business process projects.

“On behalf of the management of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” I congratulate Egils on joining the company’s executive team. His practical experience of trading in the natural gas sector and theoretical knowledge acquired on an international level through various energy forums and trainings will help implement the company’s strategic development and attain both short- and long-term objectives”, said the company’s Chairman of the Board Aigars Kalvītis.

The position of Member of the Board at the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” became vacant on August 12, 2022 when Inga Āboliņa left the company. The Council of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” voted unanimously in favor of selecting and approving E. Lapsalis for the position.

E. Lapsalis has worked at the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” since 1998, dealing with legal and trading matters and also acquiring further knowledge through various international energy forums and trainings.

E. Lapsalis holds a bachelor’s degree in Law and is currently studying for a master’s degree at the Faculty of Law of the University of Latvia.

The new Member of the Board does not hold other executive positions in parallel to working at the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” and will thus be able to devote all his professional effort to the company’s operation and development.

E. Lapsalis does not currently own shares in the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”.

The three incumbents – Chairman of the Board Aigars Kalvītis, Vice-Chairman of the Board Denis Emelyanov, and Member of the Board Elita Dreimane – continue in their positions.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Chairman of the Board

Aigars Kalvītis

On the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Latvijas Gāze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.

Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gāze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers’ first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.

The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gāze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gāze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.

After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company “Latvijas Gāze” was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gāze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC “Conexus Baltic Grid” was separated from Latvijas Gāze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” on December 1, 2017.

Contact information:

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv

phone + 371 67 374 369



