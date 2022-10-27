U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,854.00
    +13.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,210.00
    +338.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,430.25
    -15.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.10
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.17
    +1.26 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.90
    -7.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    -0.0106 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0180
    +0.0030 (+0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    -1.10 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2730
    -0.0870 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,714.82
    +200.70 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.57
    +15.98 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.62
    +9.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Egils Lapsalis to join the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” Board

Latvijas Gaze
·3 min read
Latvijas Gaze
Latvijas Gaze

Egils Lapsalis to join the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” Board
On November 1, 2022, the Board of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” will be joined by Egils Lapsalis who is set to oversee the matters of trading at the company. E. Lapsalis has almost 25 years of practical experience in the energy sector, the organisation of natural gas trading, including the management of sales and business process projects.
 “On behalf of the management of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” I congratulate Egils on joining the company’s executive team. His practical experience of trading in the natural gas sector and theoretical knowledge acquired on an international level through various energy forums and trainings will help implement the company’s strategic development and attain both short- and long-term objectives”, said the company’s Chairman of the Board Aigars Kalvītis.
The position of Member of the Board at the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” became vacant on August 12, 2022 when Inga Āboliņa left the company. The Council of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” voted unanimously in favor of selecting and approving E. Lapsalis for the position.
E. Lapsalis has worked at the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” since 1998, dealing with legal and trading matters and also acquiring further knowledge through various international energy forums and trainings.
E. Lapsalis holds a bachelor’s degree in Law and is currently studying for a master’s degree at the Faculty of Law of the University of Latvia.
The new Member of the Board does not hold other executive positions in parallel to working at the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” and will thus be able to devote all his professional effort to the company’s operation and development.
E. Lapsalis does not currently own shares in the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”.
The three incumbents – Chairman of the Board Aigars Kalvītis, Vice-Chairman of the Board Denis Emelyanov, and Member of the Board Elita Dreimane – continue in their positions.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Chairman of the Board

Aigars Kalvītis

On the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Latvijas Gāze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.
Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gāze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers’ first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.
The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gāze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gāze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.
After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company “Latvijas Gāze” was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gāze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC “Conexus Baltic Grid” was separated from Latvijas Gāze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” on December 1, 2017.

Contact information:
Sandra Joksta
investor.relations@lg.lv
phone + 371 67 374 369


Recommended Stories

  • Why is Meta stock tanking? 'The wrong number at the wrong time,' analyst explains

    Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $588 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alibaba Stock?

    Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock price tumbled to an all-time low on Oct. 24 after Xi Jinping was confirmed for a third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi's reelection wasn't surprising, but his replacement of several moderate members of the CCP's politburo standing committee with hardline loyalists indicated China would likely retain its controversial zero-COVID policies, tightly regulate the private sector, and continue to butt heads with the U.S. Why did Alibaba's stock crumble?

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Shopify Earnings Beat, Revenue Growth Re-accelerates

    E-commerce firm Shopify reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue topped estimates and re-accelerated after 6 quarters of slowing growth.

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Big tech stocks will be key for the current rally: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

  • Meta Plunges 20% as Zuckerberg Seeks ‘Patience’ on Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged more than 20% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • AutoNation reports lower profit, sets up $1 billion in buybacks

    Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc reported third quarter adjusted net income fell by 7%, largely because of lower used vehicle profits, but the company said it plans up to $1 billion in new share repurchases reflecting strong cash flow. AutoNation said third quarter, same-store used vehicle gross profits fell by nearly 22% in the quarter from a year ago. AutoNation reported net income of $6.31 a share and revenue of $6.39 billion, up less than 1% from a year ago.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • Merck Stock Jumps As Keytruda Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost

    "We continue to execute on our strategy, invest in leading-edge science and drive innovation," said CEO Robert Davis.

  • Here's What's Wrong With Meta's Earnings Report

    Meta's expenses are surging as revenue declines, and some investors are likely losing faith in the company's ability to create meaningful shareholder value.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • Insufficient Growth At Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Hampers Share Price

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared...