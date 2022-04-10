U.S. markets closed

EGO – The Blockchain Hedge Fund

Newscall
·3 min read

Los Angeles, CA, April 10, 2022 (NEWSCALL) -- Equitable Growth Opportunity, or EGO, is transforming the cryptocurrency marketplace by offering investors the education to not only understand the mechanics behind their project, but to use that knowledge and promote their own financial growth. EGO is the first Investing as a Service protocol to offer a sustainable 30% APR per month through staking while trading during a fixed set of hours. This is the second cryptocurrency to adopt New York Stock Exchange trading hours and will launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EST. With education, transparency, and sustainability as its core values, the team behind EGO brings innovation to the world of digital currency.

Photo Credits: Stephanie L.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, new opportunities to achieve financial freedom are introduced into the space. Investors are no longer encouraged to hold onto their tokens in order to profit on their investments. With Nodes as a Service (NaaS) protocols as well as high-yield farming and staking, investors have the option to make their money work for them. Although the services mentioned vary in their processes, they all offer the same opportunity– to earn passive income.

Nodes are transaction validators for a given network on the blockchain. Proof-of-Work validators require miners to physically build the equipment that will validate the transactions on the network. Although this method maintains stronger consensus and provides more security, the hardware used for proof-of-work requires massive amounts of energy consumption. As a result, Proof-of-Stake was developed to allow validators to participate in these cloud-based node services without having to buy and build the necessary hardware. Node service providers host nodes that can be purchased and begin earning daily rewards from a portion of the transactions that the node validates.

NaaS protocols exist on almost all the blockchain networks. The amount of daily tokens rewarded is dependent upon the initial cost for the node which is determined by the tier you select. The higher the tier indicates a higher upfront cost, but a faster return on your investment (ROI). The developer team behind Equitable Growth Opportunity, or $EGO, examined these passive income protocols and established Investing as a Service to mitigate the potential risks that follow with such investments.

Similar to a modern-day hedge fund, EGO utilizes transaction taxes to invest into the aforementioned passive income projects available on the various blockchain networks. By doing so, they create two streams of income– transaction taxes and daily rewards from the investments. Holders of $EGO tokens can stake their tokens, or in other words lock their tokens for a certain period of time, and earn up to 30% APR a month on the dollar value of their initial investment. There is no minimum amount required to stake $EGO and earn residual income.

Staking, similar to a traditional savings account, allows holders to earn a fixed return on their investment. When your tokens are staked, they are locked and cannot be sold during the staking period. Although the value of the token is subject to market conditions, the rewards are based on the USD value that was locked. The rewards are then distributed in the BUSD stable coin in order to retain the value of the earnings.

Every week, the EGO community holds live educational spaces on Twitter to provide knowledge on nodes, staking, and high-yield farming to name a few. This project places a great emphasis on education in the crypto space, blockchain awareness, and rewarding investors for their contribution. The future of Metaverse banking is here!

EGO – the bank for the bank-less society.


Article Written by Jennifer S.
CMO of EGO


Website: growyourego.finance
Twitter: @growyourego
Telegram: https://t.me/egosystem
The Team: https://ego-1.gitbook.io/ego/about-us/the-team


Disclaimer:
The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.


