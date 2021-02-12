EGR USA Launches All-New Electronic RollTrac Bed Cover for Jeep Gladiator - Retractable Aluminum Design Provides Superior Durability, Security, Weather Resistance
-- Strong enough for the Australian Outback, RollTrac Gives Gladiator Owners Added Style and Utility to the Cargo Bed --
ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EGR USA, the world-class global manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions, announced the U.S. launch of the EGR RollTrac bed cover for the legendary Jeep Gladiator [Exclusive Video]. The aluminum roll-top bed cover, available in an electronic version, is designed to offer convenient access to the cargo bed while providing superior protection against theft, harsh weather conditions and other hazards.
The remarkable design of the bed cover comes from the company's rich history of creating products built to withstand harsh conditions. EGR leveraged decades of its own data to design the RollTrac bed cover – weather resistant, extremely secure, and easy to use through the integration of several smart, intelligent technologies not found in most other bed covers.
Built for Ultimate Protection Against Weather and Intrusion
Unique design and quality workmanship found in the EGR RollTrac gives Gladiator owners superior protection from the elements and intrusion.
Specially engineered aluminum slats channel water toward the drainage system, diverting water from entering the cargo area
Custom-molded funneling ports route excess water and rainfall safely away from cargo areas
RollTrac's interlocking aluminum slats are virtually impenetrable and resistant to cutting or forceable separation
The RollTrac is secured when integrated into Gladiator's factory remote-locking system, and is not operable when the vehicle is locked or being driven
Premium Design, Stunning Style and Easy Operation
In addition to world-class protection from the elements and theft, EGR's RollTrac features several design elements that provide stunning looks and convenient access to the cargo bed.
EGR RollTrac features a scratch resistant, lightly textured black powder coat finish that is UV stable, thus resistant to fading
The RollTrac bed cover can be operated with buttons in the corners of the side rails when integrated into vehicle's onboard remote lock system
Onboard smart technology - electric model designed to prevent operation if the vehicle's battery is low and will retract automatically if it contacts anything while operating
RollTrac maximizes cargo space with the smallest canister of any roll-top bed cover available
Installation made easy through using a bracket system, with minor drilling for the water drainage system – complete instructions, hardware and all wiring harnesses included with RollTrac.
Seamless integration of sports bars using full range of available adaptor kits
Injection molded foot cups create a seamless OEM look in tandem with EGR RollTrac
All EGR RollTrac covers include standard T-Channel on each rail for aftermarket racking systems like cross bar style racks, bike carriers or platform racks – total load capacity of 330 pounds
"There's no question the Jeep Gladiator has become a legendary vehicle, and we are extremely proud to be part of its legacy with the launch of the EGR RollTrac bed cover," said John Whitten, vice president of sales for EGR North America. "We leveraged EGR's years of experience in the aftermarket industry to design a bed cover that is easy to use, looks great and offers unparalled security. We are confident the RollTrac will be the preferred choice of Gladiator owners for years to come."
For more information on the EGR RollTrac bed cover, visit www.EGRUSA.com. Media interested in scheduling an interview can contact John Whitten, VP of sales at jwhitten@egrusa.com.
ABOUT EGR GROUP
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions for the automotive and building and commercial industries. We expect innovation, believe in cultivating craftsmanship and preserving skills learned over generations. Most of all, we believe in the importance of manufacturing because it defines a nation's inclusion into the developed world. It is the start of the supply chain for everything including health care, construction, energy, defense and more. Whatever the shape of tomorrow's economy, manufacturing will always be its foundation.
