eGRC Market Size [2021-2028] Exhibits 14.0% CAGR to Reach USD 75.24 billion in 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global eGRC Market size is projected to reach USD 75.24 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eGRC Market size was valued at USD 27.01 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.12 billion in 2021 to USD 75.24 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “eGRC Market Forecast, 2022-2028.”

Industry Developments:

Connor and Scalio collaborated and announced ConnorScalio, a joint venture by the companies to unify their expertise and develop cloud solutions for their clients’ GRC and license management needs.

MetricStream introduced its COVID-19 Solution to empower companies to manage their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Developed speedily in March in response to the pandemic outbreak, the aim of the solution is to enhance organizations’ abilities to manage information and processes that impact all stakeholders associated with the organization.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

14.0%

2028 Value Projection

USD 75.24 Billion

Base Year

2020

eGRC Market Size in 2020

USD 27.01 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical and Geography

eGRC Market Growth Drivers

Extensive Benefits of AI-enabled eGRC Solutions to Stoke Adoption


Growing Investment in Research and Development in the eGRC Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely influenced various industries' markets due to obligatory shutdowns, government constraints, and shutdown of consumer electronics shops and malls. Nevertheless, various semiconductor component manufacturers intended to capitalize in research and development activities for emerging IP products during the pandemic. This produced a colossal demand for loyalty management products during the pandemic.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415


Drivers & Restraints-

Extensive Benefits of AI-enabled eGRC Market Solutions to Stoke Adoption

The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market growth is slated to get propelled by the integration of smart technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in eGRC systems. According to a joint report by SAP and the University of Applied Sciences, Berlin, embedding GRC solutions with AI will bring about profound changes in business operations, enabling managers to analyze risks and compliance & governance dynamics based on hardcore data. For example, the report observes that as AI becomes more prevalent in businesses, fraud examiners will be able to perform fraud assessments and design and develop key performance indicators (KPIs) to prevent future frauds. Moreover, AI-enabled eGRC will automate regulatory adherence reports and compliance managers will be able to detect external and internal dangers to the enterprise as well as efficiently manage cyber-crime threats to the organizational data. Thus, the emergence of AI-powered eGRC systems has put business process automation on the cusp of a revolution.

The world is undergoing unprecedented challenges and upheavals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are grappling with plummeting revenues, while industries are strategizing to cope with the impending recession. Enterprises are progressively implementing solutions to counter the exposures from the COVID-19 pandemic.  For instance, in April 2020 Wolters Kluwer's CPM business developed and launched "COVID-19 Noteworthy Developments Bulletins. The solution is aimed at offering COVID-19 related regulatory updates such as notices, changes, global regulatory orders, and other updates for the BFSI sector.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate among Regions; Asia Pacific to Present Attractive Business Opportunities

With a eGRC Market size of USD 11.27 billion in 2020, North America is poised to dictate the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market share during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The major reason for the region’s leading position is the active adoption of advanced business automation technologies by companies in the US and Canada. Additionally, organizations in the region are also rapidly deploying cloud-based eGRC solutions to further optimize their processes, a trend which has gotten propelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Asia Pacific, unparalleled growth opportunities await market players owing to the increasing adoption of digitization and automation technologies by companies in the region. In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by the growing stringency of compliance and data protection regulations that enterprises have to follow.

IBM and Thomson Reuters Focus on Strategic Partnership for Developing a Combination of AI and Data

IBM, a multinational information technology company, based in the U.S., announced its partnership with Thomson Reuters, a Canadian multinational media conglomerate, headquartered in Canada in May 2019. The strategic collaboration would aid the banks in addressing the increasing regulatory requirements through a robust combination of real-time regulatory insights and artificial intelligence (AI). The developed solution is called RegTech and it would be delivered from IBM cloud.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415


Ability to Analyze and Reduce Organizational Risks to Boost Growth of Software Segment

In terms of component, the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market is grouped into software and services. Amongst these, the software sub-segment is anticipated to generate a high global enterprise governance, risk & compliance eGRC Market revenue during the forthcoming years. It will occur due to the urgent requirement for streamlined and automated GRC programs across the world. A rise in the need for analyzing regulatory policies, obligations, and requirements will also impact growth positively. Additionally, eGRC software has the capability of receiving actionable insights and analyzing them to decrease the risks with the help of business intelligence tools, machine learning technology, and analytics tools.

eGRC Market segments:

Based on the component, the market is divided into software and services. The software is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Based on deployment model, the market is classified into on premise and cloud-based.

Based on the organization size, the market is classified into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on verticals, the market is separated into government, BFSI, healthcare, telecom & IT, energy & utilities, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, and others.

Geographically, the eGRC market is categorized across five major regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Focus on Capturing Evolving eGRC Market Requirements

Continuous evolution of business processes and the changing compliance and risk management needs of businesses are encouraging key players in this market to design holistic eGRC solutions. As a result, most companies are engaged in development of cutting-edge solutions to meet these requirements, thus strengthening their market position.

List of Key Market Players-

  • Origami Risk

  • Blue Umbrella Limited

  • Tevora

  • LogicManager

  • SAI Global

  • Software AG

  • BWise

  • Wolters Kluwer N.V.

  • SAP SE

  • IBM Corporation

  • Riskonnect, Inc.

  • OneTrust, LLC

  • Ideagen Plc

  • NAVEX Global, Inc.

  • Dell Technologies

  • Infosys Limited

  • MetricStream Inc.

  • Thomson Reuters Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • SAS Institute


Access Full Report – eGRC Market, 2021-2028

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101415


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Software

        • Services

      • By Deployment Model (Value)

        • Cloud

        • On premise

      • By Organization size (Value)

        • Large Enterprise

        • Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

      • By Vertical (Value)

        • BFSI

        • Healthcare

        • Government

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Manufacturing

        • Retail & Consumer Goods

        • Telecom & IT

        • Others (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Software

        • Services

      • By Deployment Model (Value)

        • Cloud

        • On premise

      • By Organization size (Value)

        • Large Enterprise

        • Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

      • By Vertical (Value)

        • BFSI

        • Healthcare

        • Government

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Manufacturing

        • Retail & Consumer Goods

        • Telecom & IT

        • Others (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • United States

        • Canada

    • Latin America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Software

        • Services

      • By Deployment Model (Value)

        • Cloud

        • On premise

      • By Organization size (Value)

        • Large Enterprise

        • Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

      • By Vertical (Value)

        • BFSI

        • Healthcare

        • Government

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Manufacturing

        • Retail & Consumer Goods

        • Telecom & IT

        • Others (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Rest of South America



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


