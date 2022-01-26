Eguana Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) announced today that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except Québec (the "Shelf Prospectus"). The Shelf Prospectus allows the Company and certain of its security holders to qualify the distribution of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units, warrants, and share purchase contracts (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination thereof, from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms as set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement"), for an aggregate amount of up to C$150 million during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective.

The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be established in a Prospectus Supplement to the Final Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The Company has filed the Shelf Prospectus in order to maintain financial flexibility as it continues to scale its business. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the final Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period that it is effective.

The Shelf Prospectus and the preliminary base shelf prospectus can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

Forward Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements regarding the Shelf Prospectus, including the type of securities that may be sold under the Shelf Prospectus and a Prospectus Supplement.

The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

