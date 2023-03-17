U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.75
    -7.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,134.00
    -115.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,586.50
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.40
    -9.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    +0.72 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.30
    +13.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.32
    -2.82 (-10.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6500
    -0.9350 (-0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,694.96
    +1,740.20 (+6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.63
    +45.01 (+8.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.30
    +29.27 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Eguana Completes 5kW Evolve LFP and NMC Certifications for Updated Australian Grid Standards

Eguana Technologies Inc.
·2 min read
Eguana Technologies Inc.
Eguana Technologies Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce that it has completed all required certifications for its 5kW Evolve LFP and NMC residential battery energy storage systems (BESSs) to the new Australian and New Zealand grid standards. The BESSs certifications also meet all Australian grid interconnection requirements and are now listed in the Clean Energy Council’s (CEC) approved list of batteries, along with fulfilling the battery assurance programs of CEC and industry’s best practice requirements.

Both products have been designed for grid-tied, backup power operations, and virtual power plant applications (VPP). The Company has also confirmed that the first shipments of Australian power electronics for the Evolve LFP AUS, which is a cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) BESS, have been made from its manufacturing partner facility in San Jose, California. The power electronics are assembled into final units and tested prior to consumer shipments at the Eguana facility in Adelaide, South Australia.

“Customer preferences in the Australian market continue to require BESSs with expandable storage capacity options to serve both VPP and consumer back up markets” commented Eguana Chief Executive Justin Holland. “Our platform design continues to demonstrate its edge in rapid product development and certification capabilities for markets that constantly change. Shipments of the updated Evolve BESSs have commenced with initial installations to take place in March.”

The Evolve BESSs provide homeowners with an integrated home battery including expandable storage capacity giving homeowners longer duration back up power modes. In addition, the BESS is designed to perform an important role in virtual power plant infrastructure builds for wholesale markets and to provide the electric grid stability initiatives led by the AEMO.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.
Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has over two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage solutions deployed, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of energy storage systems for solar self-consumption, grid services and backup power at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

Company Inquiries
Justin Holland
CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc.
+1.416.728.7635
Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

Forward Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instruments 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the value of our power controls to the energy storage market and statements concerning the use of proceeds and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent audited Financial Statements which may be found on its website or at sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in options contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Bil

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: FedEx, First Republic, Sarepta, XPeng, and More

    A consortium of the biggest U.S. banks agrees to make uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion in beleaguered First Republic Bank, and quarterly earnings at FedEx easily top analysts' estimates.

  • Credit Suisse shares fall again, sentiment remains fragile

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in Credit Suisse resumed their decline on Friday, giving up early gains, in a sign that investor sentiment remains fragile in a week that has seen the troubled Swiss lender secure a $54 billion lifeline. Credit Suisse fell by as much as 5.8% following two days of sharp swings, which saw the its shares jump 20% on Thursday following a 24% drop on Wednesday when its largest investor said it would not be able to increase its stake. DBRS Morningstar on Thursday became the first global rating agency to cut the bank's credit score, with a downgrade to "BBB", which still qualifies Credit Suisse as investment grade.

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp agrees to $10 million cut in compensation

    General Electric CEO Larry Culp has agreed to a cut in his compensation in response to shareholder feedback, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

  • Tesla Faces Stiff Competition in China. Could America Be Next?

    The Chinese EV market is oversupplied. It's giving investors a chance to see what will happen to Tesla in the U.S. when more EV capacity comes online.

  • Inside the $30 billion rescue of First Republic Bank

    An 11-bank plan to save regional lender First Republic began with a brainstorming session between JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, Fed chair Jerome Powell and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

  • Stocks Lower, First Republic Worries, Boeing Dreamliner, FedEx Earnings, Michael Jordan Sale - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures waver as bank rescues fail to ease contagion fears; First Republic shares slide as cash worries mar $30 billion deposit boost; Boeing edges higher after resuming 787 Dreamliner deliveries; FedEx shares soar as cost cuts drive Q3 earnings beat, profit forecast boost and NBA legend Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in Charlotte Hornets.

  • How Does the New French Retirement Age Stack Up Globally?

    Amid fervent protests from citizens and lawmakers, French President Emmanuel Macron unilaterally changed the retirement age Thursday. See how it compares to other countries.

  • The Worst Is Over For PC, Smartphone Chip Stocks, Analyst Says

    A Wall Street analyst on Thursday called a cyclical bottom for chipmakers tied to personal computers and smartphones.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.