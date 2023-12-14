Eguana Technologies Insiders Lose Out As Stock Sinks To CA$0.02

The recent price decline of 20% in Eguana Technologies Inc.'s (CVE:EGT) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought CA$243.5k worth of shares at an average price of CA$0.13 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$38.9k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eguana Technologies

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chairman of the Board George Powlick was not the only time they bought Eguana Technologies shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$84k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.29 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.02). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Eguana Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about CA$0.13. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Eguana Technologies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Eguana Technologies. Insiders bought CA$30k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Eguana Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$285k worth of Eguana Technologies stock, about 2.5% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Eguana Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Eguana Technologies stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (4 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Eguana Technologies.

