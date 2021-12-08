U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,684.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,637.00
    -76.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,358.75
    +40.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.10
    -6.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.11
    -0.94 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -4.76 (-17.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0049 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4320
    -0.1080 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,224.38
    -2,224.38 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,280.26
    -41.02 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.50
    -1.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Egypt-based celebrity platform Minly acquires Dubai's Oulo to consolidate its position in the GCC

Tage Kene-Okafor
·3 min read

Minly, a MENA-based media and entertainment startup, announced today that it has acquired Oulo, a Dubai-based celebrity shoutout platform, for an undisclosed fee.

The acquisition is coming six months after Minly raised a $3.6 million seed round and off the back of an impressive year of growth that saw the platform -- which connects fans with athletes, musicians and stars through personalized experiences -- acquire 130,000 users and 1,000 celebrities in over a year.

Oulo, on the other hand, is a video gifting platform with more than 300 celebrities across Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2020 by Kamal Nazha.

The merged business will operate under the Minly brand and roll out its combined experience offerings across the GCC region. And as part of the transaction, Nazha will join Minly as the chief commercial officer.

There are over 450 million people in the MENA region. One out of three are between the ages of 18 to 30 -- a group with a deep connection to social media and fast contributing more to the global creator economy. Minly is optimizing its solution to capture a budding audience in the MENA region.

When Minly CEO Mohamed El-Shinnawy, spoke to TechCrunch in June, he mentioned that the company was doubling down on building local celebrity acquisition teams across MENA and the GCC. One wouldn't have interpreted his statement as an expansion rather than a literal acquisition play.

"Whilst Minly's expansion in the GCC market was possible without Oulo, this acquisition has significantly accelerated our expansion there," El-Shinnawy said when asked why the company acquired Oulu instead of expanding on its own. "Our mission is to become the number one creator economy platform in the region, and speed to market is critical to achieving this."

Egypt’s Minly raises $3.6M to connect celebrities and fans through personalized experiences

He stated that the acquisition adds critical assets to Minly -- Oulo's roster of tier-1 pan-Arab Levantian stars, its strategic partnerships and team who can support Minly's existing team, both in the Levant and beyond.

"Historically, the majority of pan-Arab celebrities were either Egyptian or Lebanese. Therefore, combining forces unlocks immense synergies as, together, we dominate the two most important sources of cultural content," said Nazha.

Minly says that following the acquisition, the company's primary objectives are to launch new complementary products, deepen its roster of stars and grow its geographic reach via an increased presence in other MENA and Arabic-speaking countries.

"We are the clear choice for stars in the region looking to create unforgettable, authentic digital experiences with fans. This acquisition will widen the gap, as the Oulo team shares the same mission and passion."

The Minly-Oulo deal is the second major acquisition between an African and a GCC-based startup this year. A month ago, Meddy, a Qatar-based doctor booking startup, was acquired by Nigerian health tech startup Helium Health in an undisclosed deal that saw Meddy services folded into its parent company's digital healthcare ecosystem.

Nigeria’s Helium Health acquires Qatar’s Meddy in rare Africa-GCC deal

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the huge free cash flow — with inflation at a 31-year high, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs Has Bad News for Investors Rushing to Buy the Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is issuing words of caution for dip buyers plunging back into stocks: The December volatility breakout has room to run -- and risk gauges aren’t yet flashing buy signals.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New

  • Cathie Wood’s $560,000 Bitcoin call is now a 988% upside play — here's how to take advantage of the cryptocurrency's slide

    Wood has made crazier calls before, and she's been right on the money.

  • Why Intel is unloading Mobileye

    Intel will look to spin-off Mobileye for big money. Here's why.

  • Why Jumia Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) surged 20.8% on Tuesday after the African e-commerce marketplace announced some key metrics from its Black Friday selling period. Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 30, Jumia's gross merchandise volume (GMV) -- essentially, the total value of transactions placed on its platform -- climbed 30% year over year to $150 million. The gains were driven by a 27% rise in unique visitors to Jumia's sites, to nearly 40 million, and a 39% increase in orders to 4.3 million.

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fetched a 39% Gain Today

    On a day when Wall Street is getting a relief rally as investors reassess a possibly less severe Omicron variant, pet insurance outfit Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) is up a whopping 39% as of 2:10 p.m. ET. The big news is that pet e-commerce leader Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is making its foray into pet insurance, and has decided to partner with Trupanion to do so. Chewy will offer its some 20 million customers access to wellness and insurance plans for accidents, illnesses, and chronic conditions for dogs and cats.

  • Is General Electric Company (GE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    Is General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to […]

  • Gundlach Sees ‘Rough Waters’ for Market as Fed Pursues Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach sees “rough waters” ahead for financial markets as the Federal Reserve is poised to accelerate the end of quantitative easing and then turn toward raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Took Flight on Tuesday

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) took off on Tuesday, surging as much as 16.5%. The digital advertising specialist expanded its relationship with a strategic partner, which bodes well for the company's future prospects. In a press release, Digital Turbine said it was expanding its existing relationship with Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Try To Rebound From China Delisting Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, Katapult, and LendingClub Rose Today

    The past month or so has been terrible for fintech company stocks, but on Tuesday, they shifted gears as investors began to shake off their fears about the potential risks carried by the omicron COVID-19 variant. On a day when the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 3%, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rose roughly 10%, LendingClub (NYSE: LC) gained about 8%, and Katapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) rose by 14.3%. This autumn, worries intensified that inflation would be stronger and last longer than experts previously expected.

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Ford Motor Company (F) Anymore

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Why Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, and Micron Technology Surged Today

    Receding omicron fears helped "cyclical" chip stocks, and a positive analyst comment boosted Micron in particular.

  • People are laughing at Trump’s new company

    Real money is at stake, but you wouldn't know it from a shoddy "investor presentation" for Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • While shareholders of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) are in the red over the last five years, underlying earnings have actually grown

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • 10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best hydrogen fuel stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy Today. Hydrogen fuel is an attractive source for power generation, transportation, domestic, and industrial applications, since it is a […]

  • Semiconductor stocks, led by Nvidia, were on fire Tuesday. Here’s the breakdown

    Chipmakers paced the broader market, with all members of the PHLX Semiconductor Index posting gains.

  • Bitcoin Investing Giant Slams Bond Markets as a ‘Ponzi Scheme’

    (Bloomberg) -- Dan Morehead, the chief executive officer of Pantera Capital and longtime macroeconomic investor, sounded an alarm on what he called bubbles created by the Federal Reserve’s efforts and says digital assets should be bought instead. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Pow

  • Where Does The Smart Money Stand On Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • VW CEO Goes from Thrilling Investors to Making Enemies at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- In March, Herbert Diess enthralled investors with his vision for turning Volkswagen AG into the global leader in electric cars. VW would deliver 1 million battery-powered and plug-in hybrid vehicles this year, and soon build half a dozen factories in Europe alone, the chief executive officer proclaimed. The stock shot up by 29% on a single day.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect