Egypt Gets $625 Million Boost From Year’s Biggest Asset Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt completed its biggest single asset sale this year by offloading about 30% of the country’s largest tobacco company for $625 million, part of a privatization push aimed at raising sorely needed hard currency.

The Public Enterprise Ministry said Thursday that United Arab Emirates-based Global Investment Holding had bought 699 million shares at 24.52 Egyptian pounds apiece, totaling 16.4 billion pounds. That amount was payable in US dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the day before the sale was finalized.

An additional 2.93 billion pounds was to be paid in dollars, bringing the total value of deal to 19.34 billion pounds, or $625 million, the ministry said in a statement. Under the pact, the funds must be transfered from abroad in dollars.

Egypt’s stock exchange earlier Thursday reported a block trade for 699 million Eastern shares, but didn’t identify the buyer. The ministry said the deal’s overall value was equivalent to 28.9 pounds a share, or about 3.4% higher than the stock’s closing price Thursday.

The fundraising by Egypt has shifted into higher gear as it faces its worst foreign currency crunch in decades. The government separately tapped Asian capital markets in recent weeks with bond sales in China and Japan.

The state asset sale program is a key part of a broader plan to revamp the economy, as the International Monetary Fund pushes authorities to make good on an earlier promise to implement a more flexible exchange rate regime.

Although the IMF provided Egypt with a $3 billion loan, the Washington-based lender has yet to conduct several program reviews that would unlock other tranches and pave the way for an expected fourth devaluation of the pound.

Egyptian authorities have devalued the currency three times since March 2022, roughly halving the pound’s value and sending local prices soaring.

The government in early September said it had agreed to sell the stake to Global for $625 million. Officials also said that company would provide $150 million for the purchase of raw materials for manufacturing.

