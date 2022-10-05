U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,772.75
    -30.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,126.00
    -239.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,545.75
    -95.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.00
    -19.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.03
    -0.49 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.90
    -7.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.40
    -0.70 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1417
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3680
    +0.1690 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,148.09
    +244.52 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.15
    +10.71 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.01
    -80.45 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Egypt Construction Equipment Market Analysis & Outlook, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028 - Rising Government Infrastructure Spending Underpinned by Initiatives Such as Sustainable Development Vision 2030

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Construction Equipment Market Outlook: Market Forecast By Types (Mobile Cranes, Construction Tractors/Bulldozer, Earthmoving Equipment,Forklift, Dump Truck,Road Construction Equipment),?By Applications, By Regions?And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egypt Construction Equipment market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2028.

Egypt Construction Equipment Market report comprehensively covers the Egypt construction equipment market by types, applications, and regions.

Egypt construction equipment market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the construction equipment market on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Egypt Construction Equipment Market Synopsis

Egypt construction equipment market grew significantly before 2020 on account of government expenditure on infrastructure development activities. However, the market declined in 2020 due to the global pandemic which resulted in the cancellation of many large-scale construction projects, thereby affecting the demand for construction equipment negatively.

However, the rising government infrastructure spending underpinned by initiatives such as Sustainable Development Vision 2030 coupled with rising FDI, and private sector investment would drive the construction equipment market in Egypt.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in slowdown of the overall economy leading to the temporary halt in many construction projects across the region, thereby impacting the construction equipment market in Egypt. However, the market has regained momentum in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Based on types, the earthmoving equipment has garnered the major market revenue share in Egypt's construction equipment market owing to its prevalent usage in sectors such as mining, transportation and commercial, where they are extensively used for excavating, lifting heavy weights, and laying railway tracks.

However, in terms of volume Forklifts held the largest Egypt construction equipment market share followed by earthmoving equipment segment owing to its maximum use in retail and logistics sector for moving packages from one place to another.

Market by Application Analysis

By application, the construction application segment is expected to demonstrate significant growth over the coming years owing to a large number of upcoming infrastructure projects in the region.

Additionally, the rising hotel chains and entertainment areas on account of Egypt Vision 2030 to boost the tourism sector have further escalated the demand for construction equipment in the country.

Based on regions, central region of Egypt is anticipated to register fastest growth in the forecast period on the back of many upcoming infrastructure development projects in the region.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Egypt Construction Equipment Market Overview

  • Egypt Construction Equipment Market Outlook

  • Egypt Construction Equipment Market Forecast

  • Egypt Construction Equipment Market Growth

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Construction Equipment Market Revenues for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Construction Equipment Market Revenues, By Types for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Construction Equipment Market Revenues, By Applications for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Construction Equipment Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • Egypt Construction Equipment Market Trends

  • Industry Life Cycle

  • Egypt Construction Equipment Market - Porter's Five Forces

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • Company Shares

  • Market Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

  • Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd

  • Volvo Construction Equipment

  • J C Bamford Excavator Limited

  • Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

  • Palazzani Industrie S.p.A.

  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

  • 10 Years Market Numbers.

  • Historical Data Starting from 2018 to 2021.

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Forecast Data until 2028.

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types

  • Mobile Crane

  • Bulldozer/Construction Tractors

    • Earthmoving Equipments

    • Loader

    • Excavator

  • Motor Grader

  • Forklift

  • Dump Truck

  • Road Construction Equipment

    • Paver

    • Road Roller

By Applications

  • Oil & Gas

  • Construction

  • Mining

  • Others (Municipality, Road Construction etc.)

By Regions

  • North-East Region

  • North-West Region

  • Central Region

  • Southern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov4c1u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • Top stocks trending after hours: Twitter, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AutoZone, AirBNB

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Exxon, Chevron, and 3 Other Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With Secure Payouts

    Archer-Daniels Midland, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, General Dynamics, and Genuine Parts made our cut for the safest dividends of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • 10 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War

    In this article, we discuss 10 American stocks that will benefit from the new Cold War. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War. A March 2022 survey indicated that more than 6 in 10 American adults believe that the […]

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • Dow Jones Jumps Again On Fed Hopes; Twitter Stock Skyrockets As Tesla's Elon Musk Gives In

    The rally attempt continued as Treasury yields and the dollar fell. Here are 5 stocks near early buy points. Twitter surged as Tesla's Elon Musk will go ahead with his $44 billion deal.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Positive week for Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) institutional investors who lost 75% over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI ), it is important to understand the...

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Icahn had Twitter stake worth over $500 million before Musk's about-face - WSJ

    Twitter shares jumped more than 22% to end at $52.00 on Tuesday after a securities filing showed Musk intends to go ahead with his April offer of $44 billion to take the company private, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up. The estimated profit for Icahn Enterprises LP could exceed $250 million, it added.