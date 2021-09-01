U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.50
    +16.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,455.00
    +115.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,622.25
    +39.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.80
    +17.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    +0.18 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.16
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3690
    +0.3730 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,718.41
    -182.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.12
    +39.53 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +61.41 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Egypt Diesel Genset Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.1% to 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egypt Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The Egypt diesel genset market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Diesel gensets in Egypt are heavily deployed across various domains such as commercial, industrial, and transportation to provide a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

The growing electricity demand supported by the country's economic diversification plans such as Egypt Vision 2030, Egypt's long-term national development framework, along with the rising number of ongoing industrial projects such as the Industrial City in Atfih, Coal-Fired Power Plant - Hamrawein, El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Coal-Fired Power Plant - Suez are the key factors, which would drive the market for diesel gensets in Egypt in the coming years.

The outburst of coronavirus has adversely impacted the country's diesel genset market in 2020 as the government imposed nation-wide lockdown has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel gensets. However, the market is expected to recover post the pandemic.

Rapid industrialization has resulted in the increasing demand for a continuous and reliable electricity source, which is expected to drive the diesel genset market in the coming years. Further, the Industry and Trade Development Strategy, ICT strategy 2030, new customs law 2020, are a few of the government initiatives that aim to develop and strengthen public service sectors such as commercial, manufacturing, healthcare, ICT and telecommunication, creating a massive demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities.

Diesel genset with a rating of 375.1kVA - 750kVA, which are majorly deployed as power backup systems in the industrial and logistics sector, accounts for the significant market revenue share and are expected to retain its dominance over the forthcoming years. Based on applications, the industrial vertical emerged as the dominating segment, in revenue terms in 2020 on account of widespread usage of gensets in factories and manufacturing plants.

Power generation and oil & gas industries are the major users of diesel generators in the industrial segment. As these processes are critical, they are generally backed by secondary power source such as diesel gensets, to provide power in case of outages and to cater to additional load/power requirements.

Egypt diesel genset market report comprehensively covers the diesel genset market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1. Report Description
2.2. Key Highlights of The Report
2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4. Research Methodology
2.5. Assumptions

3. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview
3.1. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F
3.2. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Shares, By Countries 2020 & 2027F
3.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Countries 2017-2027F

4. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview
4.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F
4.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2020
4.3. Egypt Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces
4.4. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Regions, 2020 & 2027F

5. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Dynamics
5.1. Impact Analysis
5.2. Market Drivers
5.3. Market Restraints

6. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Trends

7. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings
7.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F
7.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F
7.3. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Ratings, 2017-2027F
7.3.1. Egypt Up to 75 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F
7.3.2. Egypt 75.1-375 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F
7.3.3. Egypt 375.1-750 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F
7.3.4. Egypt 750.1-1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F
7.3.5. Egypt Above 1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

8. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications
8.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Applications, 2020 & 2027F
8.1.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2017-2027F
8.1.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2017-2027F
8.1.3. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2017-2027F
8.1.4. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Transportation & Infrastructure Application, 2017-2027F

9. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions
9.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2017-2027F
9.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2017-2027F

10. Egypt Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

11. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics
11.1. Egypt Up to 75 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019
11.2. Egypt 75.1 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019
11.3. Egypt Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

12. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment
12.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2027F
12.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2027F

13. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape
13.1. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters
13.2. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters
13.3. Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Company, 2020

14. Company Profiles

  • Aggreko PLC.

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Generac Power Systems, Inc

  • Kohler Co.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

  • Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc.

  • Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntk6wv


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 1

    Nearly 48% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio cut sales forecast due to chip supply shortage

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc on Wednesday cut its delivery forecast for the third quarter this year due to uncertain and volatile semiconductor supplies. Nio cut its delivery forecast for the third quarter to around 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles from a previous 23,000-25,000 vehicles. Li Auto Inc, which sells extended-range electric vehicles, said it sold 9,433 vehicles last month, up 248% from a year earlier.

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • Palantir Technologies: Intriguing SPAC Investments

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) provides cybersecurity and related software and services to governments as well as private businesses. I am bullish on PLTR stock. Although PLTR has only recently captured investors' attention, the company has been around for a while. Based in Denver, Colorado, Palantir was founded back in the early 2000s by Peter Thiel and other business experts. Palantir offers three platforms, including Palantir Gotham (which targets government agencies), Palantir Metropolis (main

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Here’s why Robert Shiller’s two stock-market indexes are telling wildly different valuation stories.

    The Nobel laureate has two ways to measure stock-market valuation -- and each tells its own story about whether stocks are in a bubble.

  • 3 Stocks Near Record Highs to Buy Now

    Contrarian investing works for plenty of investors, but growing your nest egg doesn't have to be so difficult. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock has climbed around 31% this year and just set a new high-water mark last week. Shares of Align Technology have been soaring right along with sales of its Invisalign brand of clear aligners.

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in September

    Whereas some folks have shied away from these wild swings, heightened volatility is precisely what's drawn other people (ahem, retail investors) to invest in the stock market. Online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which recently became a publicly traded company, has been a particularly popular platform for retail investors to get involved in the stock market. Since the end of 2019, Robinhood has added approximately 8 million new users, an 80% increase.

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.