U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.50
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,308.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,629.75
    +20.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    -0.43 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0440
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,923.67
    +1,706.63 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,284.94
    +71.78 (+5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Egypt Diesel Genset Markets, 2021-2027 - Up to 75 kVA, 1 - 375 kVA, 1 - 750 kVA, 1 - 1000 kVA, Above 1000 kVA

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Egypt Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The Egypt diesel genset market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Diesel gensets in Egypt are heavily deployed across various domains such as commercial, industrial, and transportation to provide a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

The growing electricity demand supported by the country's economic diversification plans such as Egypt Vision 2030, Egypt's long-term national development framework, along with the rising number of ongoing industrial projects such as the Industrial City in Atfih, Coal-Fired Power Plant - Hamrawein, El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Coal-Fired Power Plant - Suez are the key factors, which would drive the market for diesel gensets in Egypt in the coming years.

The outburst of coronavirus has adversely impacted the country's diesel genset market in 2020 as the government imposed nation-wide lockdown has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel gensets. However, the market is expected to recover post the pandemic.

Rapid industrialization has resulted in the increasing demand for a continuous and reliable electricity source, which is expected to drive the diesel genset market in the coming years. Further, the Industry and Trade Development Strategy, ICT strategy 2030, new customs law 2020, are a few of the government initiatives that aim to develop and strengthen public service sectors such as commercial, manufacturing, healthcare, ICT and telecommunication, creating a massive demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities.

Diesel genset with a rating of 375.1kVA - 750kVA, which are majorly deployed as power backup systems in the industrial and logistics sector, accounts for the significant market revenue share and are expected to retain its dominance over the forthcoming years. Based on applications, the industrial vertical emerged as the dominating segment, in revenue terms in 2020 on account of widespread usage of gensets in factories and manufacturing plants.

Power generation and oil & gas industries are the major users of diesel generators in the industrial segment. As these processes are critical, they are generally backed by secondary power source such as diesel gensets, to provide power in case of outages and to cater to additional load/power requirements.

Egypt diesel genset market report comprehensively covers the diesel genset market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • Egypt Diesel Genset Market Overview.

  • Egypt Diesel Genset Market Outlook.

  • Egypt Diesel Genset Market Forecast.

  • Historical data and forecast of Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

  • Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By kVA Ratings, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

  • Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Applications, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

  • Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Regions, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • Egypt Diesel Genset Market Trends

  • Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • Egypt Diesel Genset Market Share, By Companies

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

By kVA Ratings

  • Up to 75 kVA

  • 1 - 375 kVA

  • 1 - 750 kVA

  • 1 - 1000 kVA

  • Above 1000 kVA

By Applications

  • Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES, Construction, Offices)

  • Industrial

  • Residential

  • Transportation & Infrastructure

By Regions

  • Northern Region

  • Southern Region

Companies Mentioned

  • Aggreko PLC.

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Generac Power Systems, Inc

  • Kohler Co.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

  • Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc.

  • Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59lzh0


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egypt-diesel-genset-markets-2021-2027---up-to-75-kva-1---375-kva-1---750-kva-1---1000-kva-above-1000-kva-301367516.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    On Sept. 10, its shareholders will vote on whether the company should merge with Bitcoin mining specialist Greenidge Generation. Support.com's customer service, technical support, and security operations have been struggling, and a pivot to Bitcoin mining operations could open the door for a business turnaround.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Just Like Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, from about 1.3% currently, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the category of “trash” should e

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

    Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth's iPhones will continue.

  • WKHS Stock Drops On Reported SEC Probe Of EV Startup

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly launched an investigation into EV truck maker Workhorse Group. WKHS stock fell. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the SEC probe involving Workhorse, an early investor in embattled EV startup Lordstown, was alluded to in a denial letter for a Freedom of Information Act request.