Egypt Facility Management Market is expected to reach approximately $600 Mn by 2026 owing to Increasing Infrastructural and Real Estate growth and rising Younger Population in Egypt: Ken Research

The report covers Cleaning Services Egypt, Commercial Facility Services Egypt, Egypt Commercial Projects, Egypt Electromechanical Services, Egypt Facility Management Industry, Egypt Fire Safety and Security Systems, Egypt Hard Services Market, Egypt Housekeeping Services Market, Egypt Infrastructural Projects, Egypt Integrated Facility Market, Egypt Landscaping Services Market, Egypt Operations and Maintenance Services, Egypt Residential Projects, Egypt Security Services Market, Egypt Single Services Facility Industry, Egypt Soft Services Market.

Jan. 20, 2023

Residential units would be a major booming segment to focus on due to the rising younger population, ex-pats, and government-sponsored affordable housing programs to the poor population.

In coming years, the entry of many new companies in the industry is expected, especially real estate developers and international players with more advanced technology assisted service delivery.

Rapid real estate development in terms of smart city development, new infrastructure developments, and focus on tourism and hospitality promotion are the supporting factor for commercial facility management services revenue.

Growing Industrial Sector: FM services in Industrial sector is expected to grow the highest during the period 2021-2026F. In future, it is anticipated that the demand for commercial office spaces will increase constantly, which will be the key contributor to the growth of this sector. Outsourcing is expected to witness a growth during the period 2021-2026F. This is resulting due to adoption of light business model, which will enable firms to enter new markets at a faster rate.

Technological Advancements: Various techniques can be used in innovation and technology can be used to better the FM industry in Egypt. The integration of technology will lead to more quality services bring provided such as observation of the external envelope of the building and checking the damage which will be difficult to reach manually. Technological Advancements leads to lesser dependence on labor, improved quality of services and cost reduction.

Focus on Green Building Management & Energy Efficiency: Green buildings aim at increasing the efficiency of resource usage while minimizing its negative impact on humans and surroundings. Efforts are being made to identify relationships between green building key management practices and green building performance. Structural and non-structural approaches are being adopted for energy management so as to achieve cost reduction in the building operations.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Egypt Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F-Driven By Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure ” by Ken Research observe that the Facility Management market is an emergent market in Egypt at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after the pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for facility services, distinctive strategic location along with government are initiatives expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to the rise in the economy of the country, increasing consciousness towards looks, and new government policies.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

EGYPT Facility Management Market

By Type of Services

Soft Services

Hard Services

By Soft Services

Housing keeping

Security

Landscaping

Others

By Hard Services

Electromechanical Services (including HVAC)

Operations and Maintenance Services

Fire Safety and Security Systems

By Service Type

Integrated facility management (IFM)

Bundled services

Single services

By End user Sector

Commercial (Includes Offices, retail, infrastructural)

Residential

Industrial

By Personal Type

Outsourced Personnel

In-House Personnel

Key Target Audience:-

Factories

Plants and Industries

Hotels

Hospitals

Malls

Companies and offices

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Facility management companies

Real estate companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

JLL

HASSAN ALLAM

CFM

EFS Facilities Services

Qatar British Business Forum

IFMA

KHARAFI NATIONAL

ENOVA

EGYFMA

MEFMA

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Egypt Real Estate Market Overview, 2021

Major Real Estate Giga Projects in Egypt

Egypt Facility Management Market Ecosystem

Business Cycle, Genesis, and Timeline of Egypt Facility Management Market

Value Chain & Vendor Selection Process of EGYPT Facility Management Market

Business Acquisition Process in Egypt Facility Management Market

Egypt Facility Management Market Size, 2021

Egypt Facility Management Market Segmentation, 2021

SWOT Analysis of the Egypt Facility Management Market

Key Growth Drivers in Facility Management Market in Egypt

Trends and Developments in Egypt Facility Management Market

Major Challenges Faced by the Egypt Facility Management Market

Competition Framework for Egypt Facility Management Market

Future Outlook and Projections of the Industry, 2021-2026F

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

