Egypt to Get UK Budget Support to Top Off $57 Billion Global Aid

Mirette Magdy
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt expects to get $400 million in budget support from the UK over two years, the latest component of a vast global bailout for the North African country’s economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The sum will come in tandem with budget financing from the World Bank that’s part of a previously announced $6 billion, three-year package, Egypt’s International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat said in an interview. Egypt hopes to receive the first tranches of $200 million from the UK and $500 million from the Washington-based bank by July, according to Mashat, followed by the same amounts the next fiscal year.

“Once Egypt’s parliament approves this financing, Egypt can get it,” Mashat said in the US capital, where she was attending the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. She holds the role of governor for Egypt with the latter institution.

The pledge signals no let-up in foreign engagement with Egypt after it lined up $57 billion in funding from global institutions and regional allies to bolster an economy that had been mired in its worst crisis in decades.

Read More: Egypt Avoided an Economic Meltdown. What Next?: QuickTake

More than half the total is coming from an United Arab Emirates deal announced in February and billed as Egypt’s biggest-ever foreign investment. That pact allowed Cairo to enact a long-awaited currency flotation, in turn unlocking expansive new agreements with the IMF, European Union and others.

Mashat said her ministry has also approached the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for budget support and talks may begin soon. She didn’t give further details.

A debt-swap deal that Egypt signed with China in October is worth $100 million and allows the most populous Middle Eastern nation to use a portion of the debt it owes to implement development projects both countries agree on.

The minister also said:

  • Of the EU’s $7.8 billion pledge, $5 billion will be budget support

  • Half of the World Bank’s three-year, $6 billion financing will be directed to private-sector projects via the International Finance Corp.

  • Of the remainder, $1.5 billion will be for budget support and the same amount for government development projects

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Elsevier Appoints Dr Kieran West MBE as Executive Vice President of Strategy

    Elsevier, a global leader in scientific information and analytics, announced today the appointment of Dr Kieran West MBE as Executive Vice President of Strategy, effective immediately.

  • SNB Raises Required Reserves for Banks to Reduce Payouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank has raised the reserve requirement for domestic banks, in a move designed to reduce how much it has to pay out to lenders including UBS Group AG. Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outd

  • Japan's anti-monopoly body orders Google to fix ad search limits affecting Yahoo

    Japan’s antitrust watchdog said Monday that U.S. search giant Google must fix its advertising search restrictions affecting Yahoo in Japan. The Japan Fair Trade Commission said in a statement that its recent study of Google’s practices showed it was undermining fair competition in the advertising market. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Korean Lithium Refiner Ecopro Cuts Output on Weakening EV Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean metals refiner Ecopro Innovation Co. has cut production of lithium hydroxide used for batteries by 10% from a year ago, in response to weakening global demand growth for electric vehicles. Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecastin

  • Oil prices fall more than 1% as Iran-Israel tensions ease

    Oil prices fell by more than 1% on Monday, as the market focus switched to fundamentals after Israel and Iran played down the risk of an escalation of hostilities following Israel's apparently small strike on Iran. The front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for May, which expires on Monday, fell 97 cents, or 1.2%, to $82.17 a barrel, while the more active June contract dropped $1.23 to $80.99 a barrel. "Brent crude prices failed to retain their initial surge, with broad expectations that geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran may fizzle off given Iran's tamed response," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

  • Apparel retailer Express files for US bankruptcy protection, to close over 100 stores

    The retailer whose portfolio includes brands such as Express, Bonobos and UpWest Express, listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing with the bankruptcy court in Delaware. As part of the bankruptcy process, the company will close approximately 95 Express retail stores and all of its UpWest stores, starting Tuesday, it said, without specifying the locations. The company operates about 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico and around 12 UpWest retail stores, according to its website.

  • The world isn’t as messed up as you might think

    Americans are in a gloomy mood, but new research points out that a lot of imortant things are going right.

  • Inflation defined: What is it, what causes it, and what is hyperinflation?

    Recent inflation readouts provided mixed economic news. Here's what you need to know about inflation and what causes it.

  • Will Congress Try Passing Cannabis and Crypto Legislation by May 10?

    Senators have discussed additions to FAA legislation that would regulate stablecoins and allow state-licensed cannabis operations to use the federal banking system.

  • Here's How Big Joe Biden's Social Security Check Is -- To the Dollar

    President Biden's monthly Social Security check in 2023 was nearly 87% bigger than what the average retired worker brought home in March.