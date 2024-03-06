Egypt Unexpectedly Hikes Interest Rates as Devaluation Looms
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s central bank hiked interest rates by 600 basis points at an unscheduled meeting, as it looks to ease a dire shortage of foreign exchange in the country and get a new multi-billion-dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund.
The move on Wednesday takes the key rate to 27.25% and may signal a devaluation of the Egyptian pound is imminent. The central bank also said that unifying the nation’s exchange rates is “crucial.”
The currency’s rate at banks is 30.9 against the dollar, but it trades significantly weaker — between 40 and 45 — on the black market. The pound’s official value was little changed after the announcement.
The IMF has encouraged Egypt to tighten monetary policy to counter inflation of almost 30% and adopt a more flexible official exchange rate.
The Monetary Policy Committee said it had “decided to accelerate the monetary tightening process in order to fast-track the disinflation path and ensure a decline in underlying inflation.”
