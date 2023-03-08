Dassault Aviation

Egyptian Air Force:

First Rafale export user to reach 10,000 flight hours

(Saint-Cloud, France, March 8, 2023) – In the presence of senior Egyptian authorities and Dassault Aviation representatives, a ceremony to celebrate the Rafale's 10,000 flight hours was held last week on the operational air base where the Egyptian Air Force's Rafale "Wild Wolves" squadron is stationed.

After an initial order in 2015, that made Egypt the Rafale's first export customer, followed by a second in 2021, the Rafale has now reached a new milestone thanks to the Egyptian Air Force: the first 10,000 flight hours operated by a user other than the French air forces.

This important milestone confirms the Rafale's technological and operational excellence, and attests to the quality of the training of Egyptian crews received in France. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the systems and personnel put in place by Dassault Aviation to support the implementation of the aircraft in Egypt. Lastly, it illustrates the great skill of the Egyptian Air Force, which has carried out the transformation of its pilots and mechanics to the Rafale with ease and fluidity.

"Egypt has chosen the Rafale, recognizing its unique ‘game-changer’ character, to ensure its role in full sovereignty as a key player in the regional and international arena, in a demanding geopolitical context. This celebration around the 10,000 flight hours of the Rafale salutes the great mastery of the Egyptian Air Force, the excellence of the Rafale, and honors Dassault Aviation, which has maintained strong relations with Egypt based on trust and commitment for nearly 50 years", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

