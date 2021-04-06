U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,061.75
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,394.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,550.00
    -35.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.40
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.55
    +0.90 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.70
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.01
    +0.68 (+3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3160
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,639.69
    +648.42 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.14
    +18.80 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,825.24
    +87.94 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Egyptian VC firm Sawari Ventures finally closes $71M fund for North African startups

Tage Kene-Okafor
·3 min read

Egyptian-based VC firm Sawari Ventures has closed its $71 million fund for North Africa's rapidly growing startup ecosystem.

The firm first announced its fund in 2018, when it closed an initial $35 million (which subsequently increased to $41 million) in hopes to close at $70 million, per Menabytes. The investors in the first tranche included CDC (which forked over $12 million), European Investment Bank, Proparco and the Dutch Good Growth Fund.

Having closed an additional $30 million, Sawari Ventures' total raise is $1 million more than its original target. And it has added a range of new backers that includes Banque Misr, Banque du Caire, Ekuity, Misr Insurance Group, National Bank of Egypt and Suez Canal Bank.

Ahmed El Alfi, Hany Al-Sonbaty and Wael Amin launched Sawari Ventures in 2010. Before venturing into the world of venture capital, El Alfi and Al-Sonbaty were investment professionals in the Egyptian tech space for more than two decades. Amin, meanwhile, was a founder of a tech company called ITWorx that made notable acquisitions in the Egyptian tech ecosystem.

In addition to Egypt, Sawari Ventures focuses on Morocco and Tunisia. For the firm, these three countries represent one of the best investment opportunities around given the mismatch between the capital available (amounts and variation at every stage) and the market opportunity. They also share common traits such as language, culture, business, governance norms and market dynamics, making it easier for cross-border cooperation.

Since launching the firm over 10 years ago, Sawari claims to have invested in more than 30 companies, mostly in Egypt. Some of these companies include ride-hailing service SWVL, software startup Instabug, and AI chat-based personal assistant Elves, but its sweet spots are the hardware, education, healthcare, cleantech and fintech sectors.

"We try to cast a wide net given that, in essence, this is a transformative moment in emerging markets tech with the rapid digitization of the underlying economy," a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. "So as expected, we’re seeing a great deal flow in the digitization of financial services, health care and education technologies. Also, given the engineering talent, there are unique opportunities in SaaS products, semiconductors and IoT."

Sawari Ventures invests in growth-stage companies, in particular. But it also operates Flat6Labs, a seed VC firm akin to an accelerator that has been used to perform its seed investments since establishing both Cairo and Tunis offices in 2011 and 2016.

Sawari Ventures
Sawari Ventures

Image Credits: Sawari Ventures

Sawari says 10% of the now-closed investments will be earmarked for seed-stage companies as investments through Flat6Labs Cairo and Tunis. Flat6Labs Cairo will seed between 80 to 100 companies and offer follow-on investments to between 30 and 40. Flat6Labs Tunisia will seed 60 to 70 companies and offer follow-on investments for 30 to 40. The remaining 90% will be used to invest in 20 to 25 growth-stage companies across Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, with a median investment range of $2 million to $3 million.

The investment range is a continuation of how Sawari typically cut checks for portfolio startups since closing the first tranche three years ago. The firm said it has invested between $1 million and $4 million in Elves, Brantu, and ExpandCart, Almentor, SWVL and MoneyFellows, among others.

“The Egypt-based fund is a privately held fund regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority of Egypt (FRA), which allowed us to attract capital from top-tier local financial institutions to co-invest with foreign capital from international development financial institutions, doubling our allocation to invest in Egyptian high-growth companies to $68 million,” El Alfi said in a statement.

“Our aim is to create exceptional returns through investing in knowledge-driven companies, which have the potential of bringing transformational changes to the Egyptian economy. The fund will support local companies with dedicated capital, in addition to quality expertise from our seasoned and specialized team, and the value-add of our investors.”

