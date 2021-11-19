Egypt's “Dialogue on the Human Fraternity Document” Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Dialogue on the Human Fraternity Document” project of the Mediterranean Youth Foundation in Egypt was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.



The project serves as the first youth dialogue in the world on the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, a joint statement signed by Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. The project empowers youth in the region to promote the concept of human fraternity, intercultural and interfaith dialogue, through implementing a series of workshops and sessions with the aim to counter hate speech, extremism and intolerance.

"This award is a recognition of our efforts as young people to build an inclusive society. The award means that I will have everything I need to expand and maximize the impact of my project by receiving financial support, mentoring and networking,” said Youssef Sabry, Co-Founder and President of the Mediterranean Youth Foundation.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, the Mediterranean Youth Foundation will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group and Accenture to help strengthen the “Dialogue on the Human Fraternity Document” project and ensure its sustainable growth. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

