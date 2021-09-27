U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

Egypt's Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade Automates Wheat Silos Processes in Collaboration with IBM and ACME SAICO

·2 min read
- Full automation of 22 wheat silos across Egypt by the end of 2021

- Project aims to create a robust system powered by IBM AI-powered automation software in a hybrid cloud environment for efficient management of the country's wheat supply

CAIRO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM), in collaboration with business partner ACME SAICO, today announced the automation of 22 wheat silos across Egypt by the end of this year using IBM AI-powered automation software. This supports the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade's plans to digitize the wheat supply chain and implement governance systems on the country's strategic stock.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade is a key ministry focused on achieving food security for Egypt. In line with the national plan for digital transformation, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade represented by the Egyptian Holding Company for Silos and Storage (EHCSS) selected IBM and ACME SAICO to create a platform powered by IBM's AI-powered automation software in a hybrid cloud environment. Using IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation and IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, the new solution will allow full automation and governance of all the steps of shipping, transport, storage, and supply of the wheat silos.

Through this advanced technology, the automated platform is engineered to collect data from different sensors that are embedded in the silos. These sensors will send near real-time quantitative analytics of the wheat supply and stock status to the main platform at the Ministry of Supply. Thus, the EHCSS will be able to monitor and store all information related to the incoming shipments to maintain quality standards, report accurate views of the stock in silos, as well as address leakage in wheat silos extensively. The system also designed to help to better manage the communication and coordination between different storage points, and mills.

"We are committed to expanding the wheat silos' automation across the country. The automation enables us to instantly monitor the wheat stock through a digital platform, providing the needed visibility to secure the supply chain. The platform, powered by IBM technology, ensures efficiency, stock protection, in addition to addressing logistical redundancies. This project is part of Egypt's digital transformation strategy to upgrade services 'level and performance across all fields," stated H.E. Dr. Ali El-Moselhi, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade.

"After renovating and increasing the number of silos across the nation, our goal was to build a digital platform to connect all silos with the main center at the EHCSS. Another goal was to automate the documentation processing of the wheat supply chain and monitoring process of the 22 silos and storage points," added Major General Sherif Bassili, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Holding Company for Silos & Storage.

"We are proud to be part of this strategic project that supports the country's digital transformation journey. By offering IBM's AI and hybrid cloud approach, we're supporting Egypt to help them achieve its strategy for sustainable development as part of the country's 2030 Vision," said Wael Abdoush, General Manager, IBM Egypt

Dr. Khaled Derbala, CEO of ACME SAICO added: "We are honored to be part of this national achievement. After months of studying the nature of the food industry, we were able to create a robust and agile system to ensure more governance that doesn't affect the flow of business. The Ministry was able to see the links between implementing their strategic plans and the tailored digital system we created with IBM."

Earlier this year, the launch of the pilot model for the first automated wheat silo took place in Banha, Qualyubia Governorate. Following the success of the pilot, the Ministry decided to expand automation to 22 silos before the end of this year. All silos will be monitored from the Ministry headquarters and the General Authority for Supply Commodities through IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson connected to the automation platform in use.

As part of the sustainable development strategy of Egypt's vision for 2030, the government is planning to automate 400 silos adding them to the wheat supply chain monitoring system.

About IBM
For more information about IBM please visit https://www.ibm.com/eg-en/cloud

Media Contact:
Nadine Hafez
nhafez@eg.ibm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egypts-ministry-of-supply-and-internal-trade-automates-wheat-silos-processes-in-collaboration-with-ibm-and-acme-saico-301385232.html

SOURCE IBM

