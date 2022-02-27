U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.02 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    +0.35 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1127
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1500
    -0.3270 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,536.85
    -1,892.77 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.70 (+1.95%)
     

Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%

Shipping containers pass through the Suez Canal in Suez

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday it was increasing canal tolls by up to 10% for laden and ballast vessels, effective March 1.

The decision was "in line with the significant growth in global trade, the improvement of ships' economics, the Suez Canal waterway development and the enhancement of the transit service", according to a series of circulars by the canal authority.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alison Williams)

