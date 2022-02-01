U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.00
    -20.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,864.00
    -133.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,855.75
    -49.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.30
    -10.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.19
    -0.96 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +9.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.31 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1269
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.08
    -2.58 (-9.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3495
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6810
    -0.4430 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,330.51
    +1,107.18 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.59
    +46.41 (+5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.54
    +45.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Egypt's YFS gets $7M to scale its on-demand logistics and delivery business across MENA

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

On-demand delivery in the Middle East and North Africa is estimated to reach $47 billion by 2030. In its largest and fastest-growing economy, Egypt, many platforms operate in different segments of e-commerce and logistics while serving businesses and customers.

Today, one of those companies, Yalla Fel Sekka (YFS), whose business involves building a network of dark stores and micro-warehouses across Egypt, has secured a $7 million Series A round.

YFS was founded by Khashayar Mahdavi and Yasmine Abdel Karim in 2020, just before the pandemic struck and customer behaviour shifted toward needing faster deliveries due to pandemic-induced lockdowns.

With increased customer activity, e-commerce companies in North Africa sought to adopt trending models such as quick commerce pioneered by Gopuff, Gorillas, and Flint. But unlike the West, Egypt’s e-commerce infrastructure isn’t ready to accommodate the crazy demand and chaos that quick commerce brings.

It’s one of the reasons Mahdavi and Abdel Karim started YFS. On a call with TechCrunch, the founders said while identifying a critical gap in the regional market: the need for near-instant deliveries, YFS has assembled a distributed network of small mini-warehouses and dark stores, where businesses can store the goods very close to their customers to ensure quick deliveries.

Here’s how the platform works in a nutshell. It’s a B2B2C delivery logistics play where the company integrates to the backend of a client, say a supermarket, so whenever a customer makes an online order, it picks up the order from a dark store built to keep its clients’ products and makes the delivery.

The platform also provides a broad fleet and dark store and micro-warehouse management serving businesses across multiple verticals, including groceries, pharmacies and e-commerce.

“Being able to marry operational excellence and innovation with the technology to bring down your cost and have productivity gains is what sets us apart,” said Khashayar Mahdavi, co-founder and chief strategy officer to TechCrunch.

“And because of our economic and finance background, we’ve always been super focused on unit economics. So that’s what we’ve tried to achieve here, bringing innovation into this space with a focus on productivity and unit economics, and having this distributed logistics services to be able to serve our customers extremely quickly.”

YFS has a fleet of 1,000 active drivers of motorcycles and vans, with more than 3,000 on a waitlist. These drivers make 10,000 orders daily, said CEO Abdel Karim, adding that the company’s gross merchandise volume is growing at a monthly rate of 20% and customer retention rate above 90%.

She also said YFS has completed two million deliveries across five cities in Egypt -- Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Mansoura and Tanta -- all the while being gross margin positive, all in 18 months.

Millions of small businesses in Egypt are just coming online for the first time. But for most of them, fulfilling orders remains a challenge. YFS sees this segment as its next batch of customers, although it has predominantly served big clients such as Spinneys, Vezeeta, Jumia and Noon.

“We are working on also serving multiple different businesses and even SMEs. We have a very advanced technology that will easily integrate with anyone. And that’s also a key advantage for us because we can help SMEs come online and help with their logistics arm while they focus on the product,” she said.

The founders, who have economic backgrounds working in investment banking and oil and gas, received $2.5 million as seed money from Flybridge Ventures and I Squared Capital. These investors backed the company again in this round, including lead investor DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform and Kuwait-based Kharafi Group.

Why Delivery Hero is acquiring a majority stake in Spanish delivery company Glovo

YFS will be deploying the new funding to expand its presence in cities across Egypt and the MENA region. Abdel Karim said the company would also expand on its dark store management as it looks to build 20 to 40 dark stores in the coming year,

For Mahdavi, now that the company has a proof of concept, it’ll enter a solid growth phase.

“What’s important to say is anything that has to do with quick commerce or instant delivery requires a new form of infrastructure on the ground to be close to your customers, technology, operations,” he said. All of that is radically different from the type of infrastructure we saw when we were not dealing with quick commerce. But now this is what it is all about for YFS, to become the main player and the leader of offering these logistic services for commerce.”

Recommended Stories

  • Indian trade body raises sugar production estimate

    India is likely to produce 31.45 million tonnes of sugar in 2021/22 marketing year, nearly 3.1% more than the previous estimate, as output is set to jump in the key western state of Maharashtra, a leading trade body said on Monday. India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices.,. Maharashtra's sugar output is likely to rise by 10% from a year ago to a record 11.7 million tonnes in the current marketing year that ends on Sept. 30, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

  • Saint Benedict Orthodox Church blesses Lake Wichita

    Saint Benedict Orthodox Church blessed Lake Wichita and other bodies of water on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

  • Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians

    The London-based rights group said its findings were based on research and legal analysis in a 211-page report into Israeli seizure of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer of people and denial of citizenship. Israel said the report, the second by an international rights group in less than a year to accuse it of pursuing a policy of apartheid, "consolidates and recycles lies" from hate groups and was designed to "pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism". It accused Amnesty UK of using "double standards and demonization in order to delegitimize Israel".

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • 15 Most Valuable Nordic Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 15 most valuable Nordic companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these companies and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Nordic Companies in the World. The Nordic region, consisting of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland, is known for high living standards driven by progressive economic […]

  • Tesla stock 'checks all the boxes,' soars 8% after Credit Suisse upgrade

    Tesla (TSLA) stock soared 8% on Monday on the heels of an upgrade at Credit Suisse.

  • NXP Semiconductors tops earnings estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details NXP Semiconductors' earnings beat across sectors.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Why Shares of Lemonade, Upstart Holdings, and Block Jumped Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Block (NYSE: SQ) were rising today as investors appeared to be moving back toward tech stocks, after a major sell-off in the sector earlier this month. Shares of Lemonade were up by 9.7%, Upstart had gained 12.7%, and Block was up by 8.2% as of 11:48 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news that was driving the share prices of these tech companies higher today.

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • Why Space Stocks Blasted Off Today

    With the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock index up 2.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET, it looks like investors have decided that Monday will be a "risk-on" day for the stock market. It's no great surprise, then, that some of the riskiest stocks around -- space stocks -- are flying higher. Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was up 9.3%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.