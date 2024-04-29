EHang Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:EH) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse EHang Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:EH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People’s Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. The US$1.2b market-cap company announced a latest loss of CN¥302m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which EHang Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering EHang Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CN¥118m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 98% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving EHang Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 33% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

