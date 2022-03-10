U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

EHang Receives Pre-order for 60 Units of Passenger-grade AAVs from AEROTREE, Malaysia’s Leading Aviation Company, under Strategic Partnership

EHang Holdings Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • EH
    Watchlist
EHang Holdings Limited
EHang Holdings Limited

EHang Receives Pre-order for 60 Units of Passenger-grade AAVs from AEROTREE, Malaysia’s Leading Aviation Company, under Strategic Partnership

EHang and AEROTREE strategic partnership &amp; pre-order contract online signing ceremony
EHang and AEROTREE strategic partnership & pre-order contract online signing ceremony

  • Strategic partnership between AEROTREE and EHang to co-develop urban air mobility business in Malaysia

  • The largest pre-order for EHang’s electric passenger-grade AAVs in Malaysia that includes 50 units of the EH216 series and 10 units of the VT-30

GUANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced its strategic partnership (“Partnership”) with Aerotree Flight Services Sdn. Bhd. (“AEROTREE”), a subsidiary of Malaysia’s leading aviation company AEROTREE Group, to jointly develop urban air mobility (“UAM”) business, including Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (“MRO”) and training, in Malaysia. Pursuant to the Partnership, AEROTREE has placed the largest pre-order for EHang’s electric passenger-grade AAVs in Malaysia for 50 units of the EH216 series, which includes the EH216-S1, EH216-L, and EH216-F, as well as 10 units of the VT-30, EHang’s long-range eVTOL. Prior to it, AEROTREE has purchased one unit of the EH216-S AAV from EHang.

Dato’ Halim Bin Othman, Managing Director of AEROTREE Group, said, “We are very excited about our strategic partnership with EHang to introduce the world’s leading safe, sustainable and autonomous aerial vehicles to the Malaysian market. Leveraging our full spectrum of capabilities and partnerships that span from MRO to training, we eagerly anticipate using EHang AAVs for Malaysia’s UAM projects and civil aviation.”

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, said, “We are pleased to enter the Malaysian market and increase our presence there through our cooperation with AEROTREE. Our comprehensive AAV products and solutions are well suited to a variety of intracity and intercity UAM use cases in Malaysia, such as passenger transportation, aerial sightseeing, aerial firefighting and aerial logistics. The rising demand and pre-orders for a large number of our passenger-grade AAVs from Japan and Malaysia will unleash great market potential for EHang in Asia.”

About AEROTREE
AEROTREE was established in 1998 and is a wholly owned local Malaysian company that is active and experienced, especially in the field of Aerospace and Aviation Special Training, Technology Development Aerospace, Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (“MRO”) and other development & related services in the Aerospace and Aviation industry. AEROTREE has an Air Service Permit (“ASP”) license issued by the Malaysian Aviation Commission to enable the flight of aircraft to be performed in Malaysian airspace. AEROTREE is an Authorized Maintenance Organization (“AMO”) approved by the Malaysian State Technical Airworthiness Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia. For more information, please visit http://aerotree.com.my/.

About EHang
EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com
Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

_______________________________

1 The EH216-S refers to the standard model for passenger transportation in the EH216 series, compared with the EH216-L model for aerial logistics and the EH216-F model for aerial firefighting.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fb0d10c-17b4-43e9-bf16-12a7b7a6fe06


