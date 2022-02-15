Ehave, Inc. Launches KetaDASH, Its In-Home Ketamine Therapy In The San Francisco And Sacramento Market

Ehave

KetaDASH will provide ketamine therapy for the treatment of mental health disorders

KetaDASH is a managed service organization focused on the psychedelic sector with the mission of helping physicians streamline their practice operations, create new revenue opportunities, and achieve better patient outcomes.

KetaDASH treatments will be conducted by a team of experienced physicians, therapists and nurses whom after an initial telemedicine visit will come to your home, office, or mobile location and provide a complete ketamine treatment experience, with a focus on safety, setting, comfort and efficacy of treatments.

Treatment packages include initial telemedicine visit and follow up integration via telemedicine with ketamine experienced psychotherapists.

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leading healthcare services and technology company, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KetaDASH, commenced clinical operations, offering in-home ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. Initially, the treatment will be offered in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento Area with plans to expand to other markets in the coming months. KetaDASH is a managed service organization focused on the psychedelic mental health sector with the mission of helping physicians streamline their practice operations, create new revenue opportunities, and achieve better patient outcomes.

KetaDASH treatments will be conducted by a team of experienced nurses who will come to your home, office, or mobile location after initial telemedicine screening and provide a complete ketamine experience, with a focus on set and setting, with packages that include telemedicine integration with psychotherapists. This innovative service departs from in-clinic intravenous, treatment or unsupervised telehealth models to an at-home ketamine administration with telehealth and in-person medical supervision. A typical KetaDASH experience incorporates a prescribing doctor, a nurse for administration and monitoring, and psychotherapists for integration, all from the comfort of the patient’s home.

Jeffrey D. Kamlet, MD, FASAM, DABAM, Chief Medical Officer of Ehave, said, “I have over-seen over 600 successful ketamine treatments and have been amazed by the positive results. We are pleased to begin our U.S. rollout in Sacramento and San Francisco, with plans to scale our business in other cities over the coming months. Even though ketamine is a relatively safe drug to administer, we have made patient safety our top priority. As such, KetaDASH treatments begin with a telehealth med screen and then treatments will be conducted by a team of experienced nurses who will come to your home, office, or mobile location and administer your session. Post ketamine therapy will be available and is recommended. We believe this will give our clients the confidence in knowing they are receiving the utmost support throughout their treatment experience. This pioneering approach is a departure from ketamine telehealth models, which mail prescriptions and do not provide in-person support or guidance during the psychedelic experience.”

Ketamine therapy has turned out to be a life-changing alternative to antidepressants for many patients. The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, a non-profit research and educational organization claimed, “There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties.”

Ketamine is an FDA approved drug that has been used for over 50 years as a safe dissociative anesthetic that is now being studied as a treatment for major depression. In certain psychiatric conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse, ketamine has shown very encouraging results.

Completing day-to-day activities are often challenging for patients with mental health disorders. For patients who suffer from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, symptoms such as fatigue, social isolation, lack of motivation, and high levels of anxiety are frequent. Unfortunately, many of the patients who suffer from these mental health issues find it difficult to go to a physical clinic. By providing this treatment at the patient’s home, office, or mobile location, KetaDASH intends to broaden access to this important therapy.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, “For patients with mental health disorders, the need for more effective treatment options is greater now than it ever has been in the past. When used at sub-anesthetic doses, ketamine has proven effective in treating many psychiatric disorders. KetaDASH will provide better access to this treatment for a larger patient population in a safe and convenient way. Through our KetaDASH mobile clinics, patients will benefit from receiving the ketamine therapy in the privacy and comfort of their own homes. Patient safety is our top priority, so all ketamine treatments will be delivered by certified medical professionals. The KetaDASH platform will utilize proprietary software developed by Ehave which will allow patients and their associated nurses to view detailed reports on the ketamine therapy’s progress.”

KetaDASH is also available to ketamine clinics and qualified patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Qualified patients, doctors, and clinics are invited to visit KetaDash.com for more information.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave is a leading healthcare services and technology company, focused on progressing psychedelics-to-Therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. Together with our network of scientists and mental health professionals, we are on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues, leveraging clinical data to help us achieve optimal patient outcomes. Ehave’s operations span across the entire USA, Canada, Jamaica, and Australia. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

