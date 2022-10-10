U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

eHealth Appoints Jana Brown Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer

·2 min read

26-Year Leader Joins eHealth Senior Leadership Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, today announced the appointment of Jana Brown as SVP, Chief People Officer.

"The ability of our company to attract top talent for leadership roles is something we should all be proud of," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "Our strategy for integrating new leadership with new ideas with seasoned veterans is a winning combination and a driving force of our transformation initiative."

"eHealth's mission is to ensure all Americans have access to the information and consultation necessary to select healthcare plans that meet their personal needs and budgets," said Ms. Brown. "I'm excited to join a company, and a network of experienced licensed agents, who positively impact the health of families with high-integrity health insurance enrollments."

Ms. Brown joins eHealth from Centurion Health, an independent subsidiary of Centene, where she served as EVP and Chief Human Resource Officer, responsible for human capital strategy including Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Employee Relations, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Learning & Development, HR Operations, and Total Rewards. Prior to Centurion Health, she served as Head of Talent and Total Rewards at CareSource HealthPlan. She also served as SVP, HR Chief Operating Officer, and Business Partner at TIAA.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Media inquiries: 
pr@ehealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate.Sidorovich@ehealth.com

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)
eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-appoints-jana-brown-senior-vice-president-chief-people-officer-301644429.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

