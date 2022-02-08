U.S. markets closed

eHealth, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Results on March 1 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

·2 min read
  • EHTH

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on March 1, 2022.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 1st to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Francis Soistman and eHealth's chief financial officer, Christine Janofsky.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 930-8066 for domestic callers or (253) 336-8042 for international callers. The participant passcode is 7376355.

A telephone replay will be available two hours following the conclusion of the call for a period of 7 days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The call ID for the replay is 7376355. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.ehealthinsurance.com under the Investor Relations section.

About eHealth, Inc.
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations and Strategy
650-210-3111
Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)
eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-results-on-march-1-at-830-am-eastern-time-301478187.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

