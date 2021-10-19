eHealth, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on November 8 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

U.S. markets closed

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release third quarter 2021 financial results on November 8, 2021.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8th to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's newly appointed chief executive officer, Francis Soistman and eHealth's new chief financial officer, Christine Janofsky.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 930-8066 for domestic callers or (253) 336-8042 for international callers. The participant passcode is 2061569.

A telephone replay will be available two hours following the conclusion of the call for a period of 7 days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The call ID for the replay is 2061569. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.ehealthinsurance.com under the Investor Relations section.

About eHealth, Inc.
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations and Strategy
650-210-3111
Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-earnings-results-on-november-8-at-830-am-eastern-time-301404054.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

