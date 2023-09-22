eHealth Independent Chairman of the Board Acquires 14% More Stock

Potential eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Dale Wolf, recently bought US$106k worth of stock, paying US$7.05 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 14%.

eHealth Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Francis Soistman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$247k worth of shares at a price of US$3.08 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$7.58. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 115.43k shares worth US$489k. But they sold 5.00k shares for US$16k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by eHealth insiders. The average buy price was around US$4.23. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests eHealth insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$4.7m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The eHealth Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on eHealth stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of eHealth.

