U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.25
    -35.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    -202.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,650.50
    -177.50 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,029.10
    -13.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.60
    +1.64 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.40
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +4.26 (+22.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9500
    +0.3600 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,890.14
    -1,784.53 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.86
    -51.80 (-4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.75
    -19.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

eHealth Market Size Worth $878.6 Billion by 2030 at of CAGR 17.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eHealth market size is expected to reach USD 878.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. The transition of the healthcare industry into a digital healthcare system for management and analysis of patient health is expected to be the most vital driver of the market growth.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of above 15.0% over the next seven years, owing to the increasing number of patients with at least one chronic condition and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

  • According to the CDC, more than 50% population of the U.S.-accounting for about 117 million people-suffers from at least one chronic condition requiring routine monitoring.

  • mHealth is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing segment. Favorable government initiatives and increasing collaboration of several healthcare institutions with manufacturers are driving the growth of this segment. For instance, American Telemedicine Association (ATA) collaborated with Philips for increasing the implementation and adoption of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

  • North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The presence of a tech-savvy population base and various current initiatives by the American Health Information Community (AHIC) is expected to be the drivers of this growth GE Healthcare and Microsoft expanded their long-standing partnership in April 2020 to introduce a cloud-based COVID-19 patient monitoring software for health systems, which will further boost the e-health sector growth.

Read 180-page market research report, "eHealth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Big Data For Health, EHR, mHealth, Health Information Systems), By Services, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

eHealth Market Growth & Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in this field are some of the other driving factors. The rising use of mobile technologies and the internet along with the increasing adoption of home care by patients is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, expanding the scope of IT companies in the development of real-time applications and software catering to the healthcare industry is expected to drive demand during the forecast period. Federal agencies such as the European Coordination Committee of the Radiological, Electromedical and Healthcare IT Industry (COCIR), to encourage and popularise eHealth, formulated various policies.

The American Health Information Community (AHIC) was chartered in the U.S. to make recommendations leading to the development of eHealth to the Secretary of the U.S. Health Department. Based on these recommendations, efforts are being made to increase awareness levels for currently available mobile applications and wearable remote monitoring devices. The eHealth market products and services are encouraging higher demand for round-the-clock care service, wider and faster access to patient information, reduction of administrative and medical errors, self-monitoring and management by patients, and centralization of the entire healthcare industry chain.

In addition, e-health providers have taken on the duty of giving a global overview of the COVID-19 e-health solutions. On the internet, solution suppliers, consultants advising the healthcare system, and healthcare professionals have been urged to submit COVID-19 solutions. The increase in IoT and technological breakthroughs increased desire for mobile technology and the internet, and rising demand for population health management are all factors contributing to the e-health market growth.

eHealth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eHealth market based on product, service, end-use, and region:

eHealth Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Big Data for Health

  • Electronic Health Record (EHR)

  • Health Information Systems (HIS)

  • mHealth

  • Telemedicine

eHealth Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Monitoring Services

  • Diagnosis Services

  • Healthcare Strengthening

  • Others

eHealth End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Providers

  • Insurers

  • Healthcare Consumers

  • Government

eHealth Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of eHealth Market

  • Motion Computing Inc.

  • Epocrates Inc.

  • Telecare Corporation

  • Medisafe

  • SetPoint Medical

  • IBM

  • Doximity

  • Lift Labs

  • Apple

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • mHealth Market - The global mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 130.6 billion by 2030. Increasing adoption of mHealth apps and technologies by physicians and patients and rise in penetration of internet and smartphone connectivity are among the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market.

  • Telehealth Market - The global telehealth market size is expected to reach USD 787.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 36.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

  • Smart Healthcare Market - The global smart healthcare market size is anticipated to reach USD 528.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.2%, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Browse through Grand View Research's Healthcare IT Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-market-size-worth-878-6-billion-by-2030-at-of-cagr-17-4-grand-view-research-inc-301518731.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • U.S. Gasoline Price Shock’s Roots Go Deeper Than Crude’s Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s drivers are being squeezed at the pump, and the root cause is surging oil prices. But that’s not the whole story.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineGasoline prices rise and fall wi

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Trucking Companies Train You on the Job. Just Don't Try to Quit.

    Wayne Orr did not yet know that his foot was broken as he made his way back from Texas to his home in South Carolina, but he did know that he could not continue pressing the pedals on the tractor-trailer he had been driving. A new driver only a few months past his training period, he had to sit out for six weeks without pay. Then, when his foot finally healed, he discovered that his company, CRST Expedited, had fired him. Frustrated and needing a paycheck, he found a new job driving for Schneide

  • Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

    Google employees are returning to the office three times a week. But a former Googler says that may not last long.

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $93 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $93 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Wheat Soars on U.S. Crop Worries and Ukraine Export Obstacles

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago surged as U.S. drought and trade route obstacles in Ukraine threaten to tighten global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineOnly 30% of America’s winter-wheat c

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Raising Social Security’s full retirement age from 67 to 70 would be the wrong way to fix the program

    Just to be absolutely clear, increasing Social Security’s full retirement age is not just a question of “postponing” claiming; it is a benefit cut. If the full retirement age were increased to 70, that amount falls to 55%.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The

  • HSBC, JPMorgan lead global banks into metaverse with gaming, immersive experiences as consumer preferences shift

    From HSBC to JPMorgan Chase, global banks are dipping their toes into the metaverse to connect with customers and business partners, preparing for a bigger shift in interactions towards the digital world from physical branches. HSBC, Europe's biggest lender by assets, last month acquired a plot of real estate within The Sandbox's metaverse, the first global bank to do so. JPMorgan Chase led its Wall Street peers by opening its Onyx lounge in Decentraland in February, allowing consumers to buy vi