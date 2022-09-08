U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

eHealth Market Size worth US$693 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 16.5%: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rising incidences of different diseases and accidents is stimulating growth in global eHealth market, the global eHealth market is expected to rise at CAGR of 16.5% between 2020 and 2030

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The healthcare industry has witnessed significant advancements in the last decade. Changes in the industry have coincided with increase in patient population. Traditionally, patients have preferred to get treatment at different healthcare infrastructure facilities such as hospitals. However, the last few years has witnessed a new trend of patients opting for home treatment, which has led to increase in adoption of eHealth services and helped the eHealth market grow significantly.

The global eHealth market is expected to rise at CAGR of 16.5% between 2020 and 2030. Well-established market players are adopting growth strategies such as collaboration with smaller players which are helping them in expanding their market presence and increasing their revenue shares. Epic Systems Corporation, in May 2020, announced the firm was collaborating with Twilio Inc. to introduce a new telehealth platform that would help healthcare personnel launch video visits to help treat patients.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1364

Key Findings of eHealth Market Study

  • Increasing Incidences of Different Disorders and Accidents Boosting Growth in Global eHealth Market: The last decade have witnessed an increase in patient population suffering from different cardiovascular and neurological disorders and increase in number of road accidents, globally. This has led to increased prevalence of mismanagement in hospitals and clinics owing to poor communication, in the case of an emergency. Increasing need for clear communication between healthcare personnel in hospitals and clinics is boosting the growth in overall eHealth market

  • Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records by Health Insurance Companies Triggering Growth in eHealth Market: Electronic health records solutions segment is expected to contribute the most to global eHealth market in future. Leading health insurance companies are adopting electronic health records since these firms must offer the insured individuals their medical records at the start of every year. Furthermore, prominent players in eHealth market are looking to increase their capabilities to introduce electronic health records mobile applications, in a bid to increase the convenience for insured individuals. Growth in electronic health records segment is positively impacting growth in global eHealth market

eHealth Market: Key Drivers

  • Increasing patient population preferring to receive home treatment during COVID-19 pandemic is a key growth driver of global eHealth market

  • Increasing adoption of real time health systems is stimulating the growth in eHealth market

  • Continuous advancements in mobile technologies is catalyzing the demand for eHealth services, thereby propelling overall market

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1364

eHealth Market: Regional Market Insights

  • Globally, North America emerged as the dominant region in global market in 2020. Increased expenditure on digitization of healthcare facilities as well as presence of numerous leading market players in countries such as the U.S and Canada were the key factors behind the region emerging as leader in overall market

  • Asia Pacific is projected to account for a large share in overall market in future. This is because of continuous growth witnessed in information communication and technology industry, which could lead to increased adoption of eHealth services in both developed and developing economies such as China and India

eHealth Market: Key Players

The global eHealth market is extremely competitive, with the presence of numerous prominent market players.

Leading players in eHealth market are making huge investments in new platforms with features that would offer increased convenience for patients.

Some of the leading players in global market include Motion Computing Inc., Epocrates Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Doximity, IBM, and Apple.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1364

The global e-health market is classified based on:

Component

  • Solutions

    • Electronic Health Records (EHR)

    • Laboratory Management Systems (LMS)

    • Telehealth

    • Medical Image Analysis Systems

    • Clinical Decision Support Systems

    • Pharmacy Information Systems

    • Others (PACS & VNA, etc.)

  • Services

    • Consultation & Diagnosis

    • Health Monitoring

End-User

  • Healthcare Payers/ Consumers

  • Hospitals/ Clinics

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others (Home Healthcare Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, etc.)

Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • ASEAN

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

    • UAE

    • South Africa

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

  • South America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of South America

It and Telecom Research Reports

Telehealth Market - The global telehealth market is expected to reach the value of US$ 15 Bn by the end of 2028, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028

Medical Image Analysis Software Market - The global medical image analysis software market was valued at US$ 2.91 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2027

Electronic Health Records Market - The global electronic health records market was valued at US$ 26,126.3 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027

Clinical Decision Support System Market - The global clinical decision support system market is anticipated to exceed value of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2031, grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031

mHealth Services Market - The global mHealth services market is anticipated to reach US$ 415.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031

Asset and Wealth Management Market - The global asset and wealth management market is expected to reach value of US$ 11.8 Bn by the end of 2031

Data Erasure Solutions Market - The global data erasure solutions market is expected to surpass value of US$ 4.3 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031

Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market - The global Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market is expected to reach US$ 161.67 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


