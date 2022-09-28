U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    +3.38 (+4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.55 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9739
    +0.0141 (+1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0156 (+1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1040
    -0.6870 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,675.61
    +654.12 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

EHNAC Releases New 2023 Accreditation Criteria Versions for Public Review Through November 28

Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC)
·3 min read
Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC)

Criteria enhancements include those for 19 existing and 3 new programs; updates address capacity planning, utilization monitoring, and improved mapping to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced that it has posted new versions of program criteria for its 19 accreditation programs and 3 beta accreditation programs for public review. The open process for adopting criteria will commence on September 28 and end on November 28, 2022.

The new updates by the EHNAC Criteria Committee include addressing capacity planning and utilization monitoring criteria, as well as improvements to some of the criteria within ePAP-EHN. This year's developments also include improved mapping to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and various other clarifications and grammatical enhancements.

"The criteria review process is an essential part of EHNAC's methodology and commitment to transparency, allowing those involved with healthcare data exchange to voice their recommendations and help shape standards-based accreditation within our industry," said Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO of EHNAC. "This year's criteria updates better our existing programs, while expanding into three emerging programs: Explanation of Provider Payments, CARIN Code of Conduct, and Privacy by Design."

Criteria versions for the following 19 enhanced programs are available for review:

  1. ACOAP - Accountable Care Organization Accreditation Program (V4.2)*

  2. DRAP - Data Registry Accreditation Program (V4.2)*

  3. DT P&S - DirectTrust Privacy & Security (V2.2)*

  4. EHNAC P&S - EHNAC Privacy & Security (V2.2)*

  5. ePAP-EHN - e-Prescribing Accreditation Program (V9.2)*

  6. EPCSCP-Pharmacy - Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program - Pharmacy Vendor (V4.3)

  7. EPCSCP-Prescribing - Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program - Prescribing Vendor (V4.3)

  8. FSAP-EHN - Financial Services Accreditation Program for Electronic Health Networks (V5.2)*

  9. FSAP-Lockbox - Financial Services Accreditation Program for Lockbox Services (V5.2)*

  10. HIEAP - Health Information Exchange Accreditation Program (V4.2)*

  11. HNAP-EHN - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Electronic Health Networks [Includes Payer] (V13.2)*

  12. HNAP-Medical Biller - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Medical Billers (V4.2)*

  13. HNAP-TPA - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Third Party Administrators (V4.2)*

  14. MSOAP - Management Service Organization Accreditation Program (V4.2)*

  15. OSAP - Outsourced Services Accreditation Program1 (V4.2)*1

  16. PMSAP - Practice Management System Accreditation Program (V4.2)*

  17. TDRAAP-Basic - Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program Basic (V1.4)

  18. TDRAAP-Comprehensive - Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program Comprehensive (V1.4)*

  19. TNAP-HIN - Trusted Network Accreditation Program (V2.1)

Criteria versions for the following three beta programs are available for review:

  1. EPPAP - Explanation of Provider Payment Accreditation Program (V1.0-Beta)

  2. CCCAP - CARIN Code of Conduct Accreditation Program (V1.0-Beta)

  3. PBDAP - Privacy by Design Accreditation Program (V1.0-Beta)

Visit www.ehnac.org for more details or to review the latest EHNAC criteria and submit feedback during this comment period.

* Indicates that applicants may select from two distinct sets of security criteria:

  • EHNAC Security criteria with Privacy based on HIPAA/HITECH, GDPR, CCPA, and Health and Wellness; and Security based on NIST 800-171 and NIST CSF (Cybersecurity Framework)

  • HITRUST CSF Security Criteria, now updated to Version 9.6.2 of the HITRUST CSF

1OSAP includes 10 different accreditation programs tailored for Accountable Care Organization Technology Service Providers; Call Centers; Data Centers; DRP Facilities; Health Information Exchange Technology Service Providers; Media Storage; Network Administrators; Printing; Product Development; and Scanning.

About EHNAC
The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators, and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Press contact information:
Tom Testa, Anderson Interactive
617-872-0184
tom@andersoni.com

Debra Hopkinson, EHNAC
860-408-1620
dhopkinson@ehnac.org

SOURCE: Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718021/EHNAC-Releases-New-2023-Accreditation-Criteria-Versions-for-Public-Review-Through-November-28

Recommended Stories

  • The Problem Tornado Cash Raises About Base Layer Censorship on Ethereum

    On an otherwise quiet day last month, the crypto industry woke up to big news – the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added 45 public Ethereum addresses to the sanctions blacklist, including addresses where the Tornado Cash byte code, or smart contract, was stored, potentially rendering interactions with those addresses a violation of law. Up to this point, all addresses included on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) had been wallets purportedly belonging to known “bad actors,” making the Tornado Cash sanctions an unprecedented expansion of sanctions law. In essence, Tornado Cash is a mixer that decouples the sender and recipient of crypto to protect users’ privacy in an otherwise public network.

  • Cloud storage startup Wasabi raises $250M to reach unicorn status

    The cloud services sector is still dominated by Amazon and the other so-called "hyperscalers" -- e.g. According to Synergy Group, an IT market research firm, Amazon, Microsoft and Google together held a 65% share of the global cloud services market as of Q2, up 61% year-over-year. Two at the forefront are David Friend and Jeff Flowers, who co-founded Wasabi, a cloud startup offering services competitive with Amazon's Simple Storage Service (S3).

  • Palo Alto Networks Selected to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: What’s the Difference?

    Comparing Bitcoin vs. Ethereum shows that Ether's surging popularity has made it a potent competitor token to bitcoin, even with less market cap and volume.

  • OpenAI removes the waitlist for DALL-E 2, allowing anyone to sign up

    Several months after launching DALL-E 2 as a part of a limited beta, OpenAI today removed the waitlist for the AI-powered image-generating system, which will remain in beta but let anyone sign up and begin using it. "More than 1.5 million users are now actively creating over 2 million images a day with DALL-E -- from artists and creative directors to authors and architects -- with about 100,000 users sharing their creations and feedback in our Discord community," OpenAI wrote in a blog post. "Learning from real-world use has allowed us to improve our safety systems, making wider availability possible today."

  • S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon

    Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Kwon's provisional arrest pending extradition as a worldwide search for the Terraform Labs co-founder continues.

  • Google Search now queries Reddit and Quora in response to open-ended questions

    In early April, software engineer Dmitri Kyle Brereton published a blog post -- "Google Search Is Dying" -- that struck a nerve. Now among the most upvoted threads of all time on Y Combinator's Hacker News forum, the piece argues many users have become so dissatisfied with Google search results that they now append "Reddit" to the end of their queries -- repurposing Google Search as a souped-up search engine for Reddit and its communities. Brereton blamed the trend on sites' drive to optimize pages for Google Search and Google's preferential treatment of its own properties, like Google Flights.

  • EU proposes rules making it easier to sue drone makers, AI systems

    The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules making it easier for individuals and companies to sue makers of drones, robots and other products equipped with artificial intelligence software for compensation for harm caused by them. The AI Liability Directive aims to address the increasing use of AI-enabled products and services and the patchwork of national rules across the 27-country European Union. Under the draft rules, victims can seek compensation for harm to their life, property, health and privacy due to the fault or omission of a provider, developer or user of AI technology, or for discrimination in a recruitment process using AI.

  • S. Korean Crypto Project Klaytn Will Offer Gas Fee Rebates to Gaming Firms

    The South Korean project said it would offset user gas fees and contract fees charged to gaming companies built on its platform.

  • Almost half of Canadians are worried about being a victim of cybercrime in the coming year: New RBC Cyber Security Poll

    A new poll on cyber security from RBC shows that while most Canadians (71 per cent) are knowledgeable about various types of cyber threats to their personal information, nearly half of Canadians (47 per cent) are worried that they will be a victim of cybercrime in the coming year.

  • Christie’s creates NFT marketplace on Ethereum blockchain

    The auction house introduced Christie’s 3.0, a blockchain-based NFT auction platform on the Ethereum network.

  • Digital Asset Manager Safe to Offer Governance Token for SafeDAO

    The multi-billion dollar digital asset management platform aims to decentralize its growth and governance through SAFE and SafeDAO.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

    The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency completed The Merge -- a shift to a new method of validating transactions on its blockchain. At the same time, Ethereum's performance offers us a buying opportunity. Proof of work relies on complex computations to verify a transaction.

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    Fresh off the long-awaited upgrade to proof of stake, known as The Merge, many crypto investors likely think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) possesses the most potential for lucrative returns in the coming years. While that thinking isn't necessarily wrong, there is one benefactor of The Merge not named Ethereum. Known as a Layer 2 blockchain, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is in a position to directly benefit from Ethereum's transition to proof of stake.

  • MPCH Raises $40M for New Crypto Security Product

    Liberty City Ventures, which incubated the startup, led the funding round

  • An Urbit Airdrop Highlights Promises and Problems of Permissionless Development

    Urbit, the alternative version of the internet that’s been under active development for the better part of a decade, now has a native blockchain and token. The news came unexpectedly last week, after a long-time Urbit user known as ~doplur announced the project and an associated token airdrop on Twitter and internal Urbit message rooms – causing a fair amount of consternation and debate. The launch of the community-driven project, dubbed Urbit Virtual Machine (UVM), represents the latest step the controversial Urbit project has taken into the world of crypto, as Urbit insiders attempt to build what they call “sound computer” infrastructure.

  • Hacker demands ransom for personal data of Australian telecom customers

    Australian police were investigating a report that a purported hacker had already released the stolen personal data of 10,000 Optus customers and was demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency, the telecommunications company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

  • Robinhood Releases Beta Version of Web3 Wallet to 10,000 Users

    Robinhood has been steadily moving away from its original “walled garden” approach to crypto over the past year.

  • Optus under further fire for cyber breach, purported hacker claims data deleted

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian telecoms giant Optus came under more fire from the government on Tuesday for a massive cyber breach, while an anonymous online account believed to be that of the hackers said it was deleting stolen data and withdrawing a $1 million ransom demand. Singapore Telecoms-owned Optus, the country's No. 2 mobile operator, said last week that data of up to 10 million customers including home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers had been compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. An account called 'optusdata' in an online forum, believed by cybersecurity experts to be that of the hackers, had threatened to publish the data of 10,000 Optus customers per day unless they received $1 million in cryptocurrency.

  • Cookies might not be tracking you, but some brands are

    Target, Home Depot and others are tracking online shoppers following Apple's privacy changes.