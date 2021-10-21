U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

EHT Provides Update on Puerto Rico; Ground-Breaking Ceremony Set for October 23rd

·5 min read
In this article:
NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its progress in Puerto Rico with its joint venture partner Brieke Family Assets Ltd (BFA) and announce the ground-breaking of its CAT5 home project in Puerto Rico on October 23rd.

EHT and BFA use their patented design and sustainable materials to create high performance net-zero housing products for global residential, commercial, and public sector applications. As part of the massive hurricane Maria recovery effort, EHT and BFA have received 341 orders (avg. $150K per home in revenue) to build virtually indestructible cement block and solar-powered homes across Puerto Rico. The Company, which started the construction process in September, expects to finalize the first 35 homes by Q1 of next year and ramp up capacity to build 50+ homes per month starting in March 2022.

John Gamble, CEO and Jerry Foster, President of EHT, will be traveling to Puerto Rico to attend the much-anticipated ground-breaking ceremony. "This has been a long process, but we are encouraged by the increase in government funding to accelerate the 44K homes that must be rebuilt in Puerto Rico. Our dedication to this project is an important element of EHT's growth plan in 2022 and beyond" said John Gamble, CEO of EHT.

Climate change contributes to more frequent and intense weather patterns not only in the Caribbean and North America, but across the entire globe, which means more sustainable fabrication and renewable power systems are critical.

"The recent Hurricane Ida in Louisiana is the latest storm to decimate many homes and structures, and in its aftermath, it's increasingly clear that providing CAT5 homes is one of the only viable sustainable solutions to helping people retain their homes in even more extreme storms to come" says Jerry Foster, President of EHT.

EHT and BFA are also pleased to release the newest CAT5 3-bedroom villa designs which will be used in the Puerto Rico project. The designs and 3D home model can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc_9evfwn_I

BFA's presentation highlighting the benefits of the BFA/EHT JV building solutions, including the award-winning blueprint designs can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdnWHnJdKqg.

EHT will also be meeting with Claro (www.claropr.com), a major telecom provider in Puerto Rico, to present the Windular Smart Tracking wind system for the telecom industry. "The Windular system is ideally suited for locations such as the Caribbean where extreme weather events can result in power outages of telecom towers. Our system's ability to operate during these storms means mobile phone customers can stay connected for longer, and we know that can save lives" added Foster.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT (TSXV:EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

For further information please contact:

John Gamble
Chief Executive Officer
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.
Tel: 289-488-1699
Email: info@ehthybrid.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669038/EHT-Provides-Update-on-Puerto-Rico-Ground-Breaking-Ceremony-Set-for-October-23rd

